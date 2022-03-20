Did you know that watching TV before bed is preventing you from losing weight? To lose weight, it is not enough just to maintain a healthy diet or to exercise constantly.

It’s just that there are some essential practices that must be implemented, as well as others that must be eradicated. In this context, we will show you which nighttime habit you should eliminate to lose weight.



That is why it is vital to take into account the practices we carry out daily, especially at night, as they will be essential to maintain a healthy weight and, if you want to lose weight, they will also affect the process.

But how does this happen?

According to experts, watching television is the habit you will have to eliminate in order to lose weight, as not only will it encourage a more sedentary lifestyle, but watching it for too long before going to bed can contribute to weight gain and upset sleep .

Plus, studies have shown that cutting TV time in half can burn an additional 120 calories a day. This number will no longer be insignificant if it is multiplied by the number of days in a year, allowing you to significantly lose weight. According to experts, the argument is that the television screen emits blue light, which alters the circadian rhythm and makes it difficult to sleep at night.

Following this line, professionals claim that the nighttime habit of watching television will reduce sleep cycles. Consequently, being in front of the screen affects your rest, so you are likely to notice some fatigue in the morning and opt for a more sedentary lifestyle. Not only does this interfere with your goal of getting rid of those extra pounds, but it is just as harmful to your health.



This doesn’t mean that in order to lose weight you have to completely eliminate the habit of watching television at night, but that you can watch it for a maximum of an hour and then exercise, to help you fall asleep and also lose weight.

