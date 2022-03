What is a hypersonic missile, which Russia says it used for the first time in Ukraine – International

Kinzhal missiles were installed on Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, as shown in this Russian Ministry of Defense leaflet (photo: Russian Ministry of Defense)

The Russian military fired a hypersonic ballistic missile and destroyed a large underground weapons depot in western Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said.

If confirmed, it would be Russia’s first use in this war of the Kinzhal, or Dagger, ballistic missile, launched from the air, probably by a MiG-31 warplane.

What are hypersonic missiles?

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Russia’s investment in hypersonic missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5.

The statistics are impressive: according to Russian authorities, the Kinzhal can hit a target up to 2,000 km away and can fly faster than 6,000 km/h. But does that make them more dangerous than other missiles or even artillery that can cause the same death and destruction?

“I don’t see it as that significant,” says James Acton, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “I don’t know how much advantage Russia is getting from using hypersonic missiles.”

Putin boasted in December that Russia was leading the world in hypersonic missiles, which are difficult to track because they can change direction in midair.

Russia posted a video of what it said was its missile attack on the weapons depot in Deliatyn, a village in southwestern Ukraine, just 100 km from the Romanian border.

%u25AB%uFE0FDestruction of a weapons depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by high-precision missile weapons strike. We can see the exact hit of an underground hangar with weapons and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/sKTF46Tdb0

— %u041C%u0438%u043D%u043E%u0431%u043E%u0440%u043E%u043D%u044B %u0420%u043E%u0441%u0441%u0438%u0438 (@mod_russia) March 19, 2022

“It is a sign of exhibitionism. Even if it is used, we must consider it as an isolated event, because Russia does not have a large number of such missiles”, says Dominika Kunertova of the Center for Security Studies in Zurich, Switzerland.

‘Not a watershed’

The Russian leader introduced the Kinzhal four years ago as one of a series of “invincible” weapons that he said would evade enemy defenses. The other hypersonic missiles are the Zirkon and Avangard, both faster and with much greater range.

The Kinzhal can carry a nuclear warhead as well as a conventional warhead and recent reports say MiG-31 fighter jets have been deployed to Kaliningrad, putting numerous European capitals within reach. There is no indication of where the attack on the weapons depot was launched.

“It’s a signal to the West, because Putin is angry that the West dares to transfer all these weapons [para a Ucrnia]”, said Kunertova BBC. ” It is questionable that [o Kinzhal] be that accurate, then it’s not a game-changer.”

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Russia’s investment in hypersonic missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound. (photo: Getty Images)

James Acton says the Kinzhal was thought to be an Iskander missile modified for fighter jets (military air combat aircraft), and Iskander-M missiles have been fired by Russian launchers since the beginning of the war.

Although the Iskander-M has a much shorter range than the air-launched missile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said this week that Russia fired almost all of its Iskander missiles during the first 20 days of the war.

A US defense official reportedly said on Friday that Russian forces had fired more than 1,080 missiles since February 24.

“A surprising number and a very significant fraction of Russia’s pre-war inventory,” says Acton, pointing to the increasing use of unguided bombs in Russian air strikes. “They could very well be short of precision ammunition.”

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!