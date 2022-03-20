With gasoline prices soaring, ethanol sales rose more than 20% in February | National Journal

With gasoline prices soaring, ethanol sales rose more than 20% in February. Only this ethanol’s price advantage should not last long, as alcohol is also under pressure with the increase in diesell.
From the purest to the most popular fuel, inflation spares no one. It becomes increasingly difficult to keep up with the rotation of the fuel pump. The driver is close to giving up.
- War in Ukraine puts pressure on oil prices on the international market
“It’s a very complicated situation because there are people who also depend on the application. And the job is not so easy either. Even more so in this critical scenario in which we are living”, says Tiago Cordeiro de Paiva, application driver.
To gain breath, he chose ethanol. Is that in the last month, biofuel gained a competitive advantage. On average for the country, it started to cost 67.9% of the value of gasoline. A drop of more than 1 percentage point from January to March and of almost 10 percentage points in six months, in the accounts of Sugarcane Industry Uniona.
Drowned by recent highs, the consumer responded quickly. The sale of hydrous ethanol at plants in the Center-South hit 1.11 billion liters in February, 26.2% more than in January.
“The beauty of this market is the consumer, he who dominates this market. He always looks for the cheapest fuel. At times, the cheapest fuel for him is ethanol, and at other times, the cheapest fuel is gasoline “, explains the technical director of the Sugarcane Industry Union (Unica), Antônio de Pádua Rodrigues.
This discussion goes beyond the gasoline and ethanol market. Because, according to economists, the cost of transport impacts all sectors of the economy. Fuels were already expensive in Brazil when the war in Ukraine raised the price of oil on the international market. And the recent drop in movement at the gas stations is a clear indicator of a drop in economic activity.
“Because we use a lot of product for transport and delivery of goods. So it fell here, everything falls”, says José Alberto Gouveia, President of Sincopetro.
And the advantage of the price of ethanol may be short-lived because it does not escape the pressure on diesel, which drives the transport of sugarcane.
“You just have to think that an important part of the merchandise that runs in Brazil is transported by trucks that use diesel oil. So, in this way, you can think that the cost of transporting merchandise from the South to the North, for example, will be affected by the increase in the cost of fuel. Seeing the price of oil increase, you will inevitably see a series of sectors being affected by this, and then the consumer, in the end, is the one who will pay the bill”, explains the economist and professor at FGV Mauro Rochlin.
“What can I do nearby, I go on foot and avoid using the car. I think it’s been years since I arrived and said ‘Complete!’ attorney Paulo Eduardo Martin Pavanelli.