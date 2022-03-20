Woman says eye ‘popped out’ after force in childbirth; it is possible? – 03/19/2022

American Bethany Collins, 23, shared on TikTok that her left eye “popped out” after straining during labor. “My doctor said, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen this happen before,'” she said.

This can in fact happen, but it is a very rare condition and pregnant women do not need to fear childbirth for fear of the situation, reassures the ophthalmologist César Motta.

The condition is due to a spontaneous orbital hematoma, which occurs after the rupture of a vessel behind the eye. With this, the accumulation of blood pushes the eyeball forward, a process known as exophthalmos or proptosis.

“The vessel bursts due to a very great effort. Something that increases the pressure in the abdominal region also increases the pressure of the blood vessels and due to some fragility it can generate this bleeding”, explains Motta, from the Young SBO (Brazilian Society of Ophthalmology) commission.

According to the specialist, the most common occurrences are associated with trauma – hits in the region, for example. But there is also a relationship with overexertion, such as heavy physical exercise and childbirth itself. Because it is in the vessels, in general, the condition affects people who have some vascular alteration.

The diagnosis is clinical, looking at the appearance of the eye and the hematoma that usually forms on the eyelid. It is necessary to do a CT scan to assess the amount of blood accumulated, as it is this volume that will determine the necessary interventions — in addition to modulating the intensity of pain.

Bethany Collins said that after six weeks, his eye had resumed its appearance, without sharing details of the treatment. According to Motta, seeking quick medical help is essential to avoid complications that can lead to vision loss.

