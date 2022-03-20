Xenotransplants: How pigs could be the future of organ transplants

March 19, 2022, 07:33 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, After a series of medical advances, will these animals solve the global organ shortage?

It is the greatest advance ever made in the field of medical transplants. The first organs taken from genetically modified pigs were transplanted into humans and the person who received the first pig heart managed to survive for two months. How far is it from using pigs for an unlimited supply of organs and thus solving their global shortage?

Silence descends over the operating room and tension builds to the point where it seems to have a physical presence in the room. Surgeons have just connected a pig kidney to a human body. The fasteners were removed and human blood now flows through the porcine organ.

“You could hear a pin drop,” says surgeon Jayme Locke, a transplant specialist.

Success or failure will be determined in a few moments and now a single question occupies everyone’s mind: “pink or black?”

If the body unleashes an intense attack on the external organ, holes will be torn in every cell of the porcine tissue and the organ will clot from the inside out. It will be smudged, then blue and completely black in a matter of minutes. But if the so-called “hyperacute rejection” doesn’t occur, the organ will turn pink with the flow of blood and oxygen.

“He turned beautiful and pink… the room was filled with a sense of relief and joy and hope. Maybe we celebrated too,” says Dr. Locke, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in the United States.

This operation was just one of a series of medical breakthroughs that renewed interest in the field of xenotransplantation.

The use of animal organs in the human body is an old idea and has ranged from implanting chimpanzee testicles to replacing kidneys and hearts taken from our primate relatives – but these often ended in the patient’s death shortly afterwards. The problem is that our immune system treats the transplanted organ as an infection and attacks it.

Credit, Steve Wood photo caption, Surgical team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States

Medicine is currently focused on pigs as their organs are more or less the right size and we have centuries of experience raising pigs. But the challenge of hyperacute rejection — keeping the organs pink rather than black — remains. You can’t just show up at the farm, pick a pig, slaughter it and transplant its organs. It took enormous advances in genetic engineering to alter the pigs’ DNA and make their organs more compatible with our immune systems.

Recent kidney and heart transplants have used organs from the “10-gene pigs”, specially designed for this function. They have a genetic tweak to prevent their donated organs from reacting to human growth hormones and growing out of control.

Another key change removes a sugar molecule, called alpha-Gal, which clings to the surface of pig cells and acts like a giant neon sign that marks the tissue as being entirely external. An arm of our immune system, called the complement system, constantly patrols the body in search of alpha-Gal. This is why organs can be rejected and killed moments after transplantation.

Two more “neon signs” were genetically removed and six human signs were added, acting as a camouflage net over pig cells to help hide them from our immune system. The resulting 10-gene pigs are then raised under sterile conditions so that they are suitable for transplantation.

A pair of pig kidneys were transplanted into Jim Parsons’ body after his brain death in 2021. Parsons wanted to be an organ donor, and when he died, pig kidneys were put in place of his donated kidneys, with his family’s permission. .

Dr. Locke describes as “remarkable” the moment when one of the kidneys began to produce urine. She believes that xenotransplants can “really change people’s lives and honestly save their lives.” She hopes to start clinical trials later this year.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Jim Parsons’ family gave permission to transplant pig kidneys into his body after death

This operation was an experiment that lasted three days. Meanwhile, surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the United States were about to go a step further.

His patient David Bennett, 57 years old, had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was not considered fit for a human heart transplant and was kept alive by an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which supported his heart and lungs.

Bennett described implanting a pig heart as a “shot in the dark”.

A ’10-gene pig’ was taken to hospital and on January 7, his heart was placed in David Bennett’s chest. The operation was laborious because Bennett’s diseased heart had swelled, so it was a challenge to connect blood vessels to the pig’s smaller heart.

Again there came that nervous moment to see if the heart would be quickly rejected, but it was beating and remained pink. Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the heart xenotransplantation hospital, said he did not expect to witness this “in my lifetime”.

When I spoke to him a month after the operation, Bennett said there were no signs of organ rejection, but he was still weak. “We put the engine of a new Ferrari in a car from the 1960s. The engine is working very well, but the rest of the body needs to adjust,” said Dr. Mohiuddin.

Credit, A SOUND photo caption, First human pig heart transplant was performed in Baltimore, United States

Bennett was very weak before the operation and it is possible that even the new heart was not enough. No signs of organ rejection were reported, but if detailed analysis of the heart shows signs of immune system attack, the 10-gene pig may need further modifications to make its organs suitable for the human body.

It could also be a matter of anatomy – pig hearts may not be suited to working in humans. Our hearts have to work much harder against gravity than pigs’, since we walk on two legs, not four.

Chris Denning, professor of stem cell biology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, says that overcoming hyperacute rejection meant the heart transplant could be considered “a success”. For him, if the issue was the patient’s fragility, xenotransplants “may be successful in the future”, but if the issue was anatomy, the issue could “be potentially impeding”.

The hospital has plans to continue its clinical trials.

Credit, University of Maryland School of Medicine photo caption, Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith with David Bennett, January 2022

Pig hearts don’t have to be as good as human hearts to still save a huge number of lives, according to John Wallwork, one of the UK’s leading transplant surgeons. Many people die simply waiting for the transplant.

Prof. Wallwork, who performed the world’s first heart, lung and liver transplant and was one of the pioneers of xenotransplantation, says it is better to give 1,000 people a 70% chance of survival with a pig heart than to give 100 people a chance of 85% with a human heart.

“Even if it wasn’t as good as a human transplant, we would still have brought more benefits than without the transplant in the 1,000 patients,” he says.

Xenotransplantation has always seemed like the next big breakthrough in transplant medicine. Undoubtedly, several historic operations have already been carried out, but only more research will tell us if this field and its grandiose dreams will ever come true.

“Our goal would be to have a modified pig with 10 genes capable of saving a patient with kidney failure, a patient with liver failure, a patient with cardiac arrest and a patient with end-stage lung disease,” adds Dr. Locke. “This would be a remarkable accomplishment and I truly believe I will live to see it happen.”