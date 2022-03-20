Xenotransplants: How pigs could be the future of organ transplants

After a series of medical advances, will these animals solve the global organ shortage?

It is the greatest advance ever made in the field of medical transplants. The first organs taken from genetically modified pigs were transplanted into humans and the person who received the first pig heart managed to survive for two months. How far is it from using pigs for an unlimited supply of organs and thus solving their global shortage?

Silence descends over the operating room and tension builds to the point where it seems to have a physical presence in the room. Surgeons have just connected a pig kidney to a human body. The fasteners were removed and human blood now flows through the porcine organ.

“You could hear a pin drop,” says surgeon Jayme Locke, a transplant specialist.

Success or failure will be determined in a few moments and now a single question occupies everyone’s mind: “pink or black?”

