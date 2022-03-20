Zelensky says “it’s time to talk” and defends Ukraine’s integrity







Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during the war against Russia photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, defended this Saturday, 19 (Friday night, 18, in Brasilia), the “restoration of territorial integrity” of his country after 23 days of Russian invasion.

“I want everyone to listen to me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time for us to get to know each other. It’s time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it won’t have several generations.” to ascend,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

The Ukrainian president also commented on the nationalist event held in Moscow, with the participation of Vladimir Putin, who gathered thousands of people at the Luzhniki stadium to celebrate the eight years of annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, around 200,000 people attended the event – a figure that Zelensky estimates for the Russian troops that took part in the invasion.

“Imagine that there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands of wounded and maimed in that stadium in Moscow. There are already many Russian losses from this invasion,” said the Ukrainian leader. And he added: “This is the price of war. In little more than three weeks. The war must end.”

According to Russian authorities, more than 200,000 Russians on Friday supported the “special military operation” in Ukraine during the patriotic act, with slogans such as “For a world without Nazism!”, “For the president!” and “For Russia!”.

humanitarian corridors

In the same statement, Zelensky said that seven humanitarian corridors had formed in Ukraine on Friday, six in the Sumi region and one in the Donetsk region, and that more than 9,000 people had managed to leave Mariupol.

“In total, more than 180,000 Ukrainians were rescued during humanitarian corridors,” he detailed.

In contrast, the president denounced that the Russian military continues to block the supply of humanitarian items on most routes to neighboring cities.

“This is a perfectly conscious tactic. They have a clear order to do absolutely everything so that the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities is an ‘argument’ for the Ukrainians to cooperate with the occupiers”, he lamented, stressing that this attitude is “a crime of war”.

A column of smoke fills the skies of Lviv after Russian bombing of the city in western Ukraine. Photo: AP

Earlier, the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned of the risk of food and water shortages in Ukraine, especially in Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian forces. According to the WFP director, Jakob Kernthe destruction of the country’s infrastructure and the shortage of stores and markets “collapsed” the entire supply chain, slowing the movement of goods.

“Every Russian figure who gives these orders and every Russian soldier who carries them out will be identified. And they will receive a mandatory one-way ticket to The Hague. In the city where the International Criminal Court is located,” added Zelensky.

The president also reported that intense fighting had been fought in the Kharkiv region, especially near Izium, and that the Ukrainian army had detained occupiers in the Kiev region, Sumi and Chernigov.

“It seems that your military commanders cannot offer your political leadership anything but cruel and misguided tactics to wear us down, to wear down Ukraine,” he said.

Finally, Zelensky announced that he will continue in the coming days to appeal to the people of the world to ask for peace in Ukraine, and he specifically mentioned Switzerland, Israel, Italy and Japan./ With international agencies