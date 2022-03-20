Zelensky speaks of World War 3 if negotiations with Russia fail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday of the possibility of a “Third World War” if negotiations with Russia fail.

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are essential for the end of the conflict.

“We were losing people daily, innocent people on the ground. Russian forces came to exterminate us, to kill us,” Zelensky said.

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve lives, so I think we have to make any format, any chance, then to have the possibility to talk to Putin. But if those attempts fail, it would mean a Third World War,” added Zelensky.

Asked if Ukraine is willing to make agreements to end the Russian invasion, including not joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), as Putin demanded, the Ukrainian said he considers the situation irreversible.

“You cannot demand that Ukraine recognize some territories as destined for conflict, and these commitments are simply wrong,” added Zelensky.

banned parties

The declaration of possible World War III comes on the same day that Zelensky announced that he had instructed his government to suspend the activity of 11 left-wing political parties for what he described as “ties” with the Russian government.

In a speech published on Sunday on his Telegram page, Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had decided to suspend the activity of parties under martial law.

“Given the large-scale war waged by the Russian Federation and the ties of some political structures with that state, any activity of various political parties during martial law is suspended,” he said.

The organizations are known to share some positions with Moscow or have Russian-inclined platforms.

Turkey says negotiation is near

Russia and Ukraine “almost reached an agreement” on four critical points of a possible peace deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today, as fierce fighting continues to ravage the port city of Mariupol.

Cavusoglu told Turkey’s pro-government Hurriyet newspaper that there was a growing “convergence” between Moscow and Kiev after intense diplomacy last week.

“On important issues, critical issues, there is a convergence between the two sides,” said Cavusoglu. “Especially in the first four points, we see that they almost reached an agreement.”

Turkey, which is mediating the talks on Israel’s side, said Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress in Kiev, declaring neutrality and abandoning its bid for NATO membership, “demilitarizing” Ukraine in exchange for collective security guarantees, what Russia calls “denazification”, and lifting restrictions on the use of Russian in Ukraine.

A possible deal would require Russia to announce a ceasefire and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory to the positions they were in. when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24.

No presidential entourage until agreement

The text of a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine must be approved before the possibility of meeting between Putin and Zelensky is considered, said yesterday the Russian presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation for the negotiations.

“Before we even mention a meeting of leaders, delegations of negotiators must prepare and agree on the text of a treaty,” he said in an interview with Russian news agency Tass. “After that, the text must be initialed by the foreign ministers and approved by the governments. After that, the possibility of a summit can be discussed,” said Medinsky.

The statement came on the same day that Zelensky posted a video on his social media in which he called for talks with Putin, saying that this would be the “only chance for Russia to minimize the damage caused by its own mistakes” after the invasion.