10 Essential PlayStation Games Every Gamer Should Know | PlayStation

With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list of ten games that cannot be missing in a PlayStation owner’s collection. It is worth mentioning that all the titles mentioned below are available for PS4, but can also be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility. In some cases, those who play on PS5 can run with improvements such as performance rate and loading time.

Exclusive to PS4, The Last of Us Part II is the most awarded game of all time.

Released for PS4 in 2013, The Last of Us is one of the most beloved exclusives by PlayStation fans. Acclaimed by the public and critics, the title developed by Naughty Dog received a sequel in 2020. In the survival game, a large part of the population of the United States is infected by a fungus and turns into dangerous creatures. As Joel, the player must travel through the devastated country alongside young Ellie, who is immune to the fungus and could be the key to curing the infection.

Spider-Man has a combat system similar to the Batman Arkham series

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s: Spider-Man is an action game inspired by the comic book hero. With a large open world and frantic combat, the title has sold over 13 million copies on PS4 and has become one of the most sought after exclusives on the console. Riding a ride on the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game has been remastered for the PS5 and can be seen for R$159 on Amazon. The next-gen version uses the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, runs at up to 4K/60fps, has ray tracing support and improved loading times.

God of War was released for PS4 in 2018 and for PC in 2022

God of War is the first part of Kratos’ new adventure, which takes place in the realms of Norse mythology and was responsible for revamping the franchise’s gameplay. Awarded The Game of the Year 2018, the title explores the relationship between the Spartan warrior and his son, Atreus. To make their journey even more exciting, developer Santa Monica Studios has released an update that improves the game’s performance and graphics on PS5. God of War runs in 4K and at 60 fps on the next-gen console.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain combines action and espionage

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the last title in the franchise produced by Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions. Released for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in 2015, the open-world stealth game tells the story of Venom Snake. After waking up from a deep coma, the soldier embarks on a journey to exact revenge on those who nearly caused his death. In the game, the player must build a base and can use a wide variety of equipment to explore the map freely. Physical media for PS4 can be purchased for around R$99 on Amazon.

Dark Souls Remastered improved the look of From Software's classic

Released for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2018, Dark Souls Remastered is an enhanced version of the 2011 action RPG. Despite having improved graphics and superior performance, the new version retains the gameplay and challenges that transformed the title. by Hidetaka Miyazaki into a classic. PS4 or PS5 players can also enjoy other From Software hits, such as the exclusive Bloodborne and the recently released Elden Ring. The CD for PS4 sells for R$122 on Amazon.

Version of Uncharted 4 for PS5 is part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Nathan Drake reunites with his older brother and returns to the life of a treasure hunter. With high-quality graphics and refined combat mechanics, the 2016 title has been played by over 37 million people. Despite coming to PS4 first, Naughty Dog’s game recently got a remastered version for PS5. On the next-gen console, the title and stand-alone Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been optimized to run at up to 4K and up to 120 fps.

In addition, those who have Sony consoles can also enjoy the old franchise games. The Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundle includes the three original PlayStation 3 titles: Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake’s Deception. The game is seen for R$ 66 on Amazon.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has stunning graphics and an open world full of missions

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar Studios’ biggest recent hits. Available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, the game takes place before the first RDR and follows in the footsteps of outlaw Arthur Morgan. With a vast open world and many optional activities, the title is considered one of the most difficult to complete and is among the highest rated of all time. On Metacritic, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a rating of 97 and occupies the top of the list of best games available for PS4. The game sells for R$113 on Amazon.

Geralt de Rívia's adventure was one of the biggest hits of 2015

Awarded The Game of the Year 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most complete action RPGs of the last generation. The player controls the witch Geralt of Rivia and can explore the open world at will, using weapons and magic to face all kinds of monsters. The CD Projekt title is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is expected to hit next-gen consoles soon. The release of the enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. Those interested in PS4 physical media can find the disc for R$143.

World of Horizon Zero Dawn is full of gigantic and dangerous machines

Horizon Zero Dawn is an Action RPG developed by Guerrilla Games. Released for PS4 in 2017 and for PC in 2020, the game takes place in an open world dominated by machines. Controlling the young Aloy, the player must explore the ruins of an ancient civilization and discover the truth about humanity’s past. The warrior’s journey continues in Horizon: Forbidden West, which improves on everything that was good in the first game and has versions for PS4 and PS5. Horizon Zero Dawn retails for R$49 on Amazon, while Horizon: Forbidden West is seen for R$349.

Resident Evil 2 remake revives the classic horror game

Inspired by the 1998 survival horror game, Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 and can already be considered one of the best remakes of recent years. The Capcom title, available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, has a plot and characters that are very faithful to the classic, but it has changed the graphics and gameplay for the better.

Controlling Leon or Claire, we must explore a city full of zombies and escape with our lives. It is worth mentioning that the game will get an improved version for the new generation consoles soon. According to Capcom, those who already have the title for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to redeem the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S versions without paying anything extra for it. The PS4 disc can be purchased for R$152 on Amazon.

with information from SIE and GameSpot