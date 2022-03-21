3 Habits That Cause Constipation Without You Realizing It

Constipation is defined as a condition characterized by a lack of regular bowel movement, which produces infrequent or strained defecation, usually with scanty and hard stools.

This can affect thousands of people around the world, as it will depend on some habits that we unconsciously put into practice and which we will talk about next. So, if you want to emphasize the health of your stomach, we invite you to pay attention to some bad behaviors.



We know that the normal frequency of defecation varies between people, from a few times a day to three times a week, and that it can be considered a disorder, depending on whether or not it alters the quality of life.

That is why, in the presence of this health problem, it will be necessary to start medical examinations to find out the reasons and see which treatments to follow. Consequently, we invite you to learn about habits that cause constipation.

Know which habits cause constipation

In the first place, it will be important to avoid being sedentary. It is because the lack of physical activity will trigger damage to health and favor constipation, causing problems when evacuating. In this context, oxygenation comes into play, losing this ability and harming the digestive system.

Another of the habits to take into account will be centered on food. According to experts, not consuming enough fiber will be one of the causes of constipation.



It’s just that these foods are essential because they will help the digestive system to better absorb nutrients. Consequently, health will benefit from the intake of papaya, wheat, spinach, carrots, cucumber and broccoli, among others.

Finally, the third of habits (and more surprising) that will cause constipation is constant travel. It’s just that not being at home and traveling often for various reasons will change the food routine. In this scenario, the ideal is to drink plenty of water and avoid solid foods, making the intestine work properly.

