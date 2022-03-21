5 natural juices to control anxiety

Anxiety is a psychological condition that settles in the head and gives magnitude to various problems, makes some thoughts negative and drastically affects health.

There are different treatments to combat it, which is why today we are going to talk about some natural remedies, such as the juice of different ingredients, especially fruits.



Although before starting to take them, we advise you to consult your doctor so that there are no side effects.

What are juices?

An essential juice to treat anxiety is cabbage and carrot juice. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and helps to strengthen the immune system.

To make it you will need ¼ medium cabbage cut into pieces, 3 large carrots and 2 heads of fennel cut into four pieces. While its preparation will be simple, as you only need to put the ingredients in the blender.



On the other hand, one of the most effective natural remedies is papaya and apple juice due to its relaxing properties that give us a feeling of satiety, well-being and also promote digestion. With a red apple without seeds and a papaya cut into pieces in the blender you will have this juice that should be consumed 3 hours before bed.

Two essential anti-anxiety drinks are purifying parsley juice and banana, pear and strawberry juice. The first combines the healing properties of garlic, onions, peppers and parsley and its preparation is simple as parsley, 2 peppers, 2 onions and 2 cloves of garlic must be processed in a blender.

While the second drink will improve your mood and give you energy. Consequently, a banana, 250 grams of strawberries and a pear, added to half a glass of water, must be combined, putting everything in a blender.

Finally, pear and oat juice is one of the most effective natural remedies for fighting anxiety. Its ingredients include a pear as ripe as possible, two tablespoons of ground oats, honey and 200 milliliters of mint infusion.

Although its preparation is simple, you will first have to get the pear juice with an extractor and then put it in a blender along with the oatmeal and mint infusion. Once all the ingredients are integrated, you will have to add honey to consume it.

