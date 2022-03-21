8 Old Cell Phone Games Everyone Loved | Games

Snake, the famous snake game, was released in the late 90’s for the Nokia 6110 and is considered the first successful mobile game. Based on arcade games, the title reached around 350 million cell phones and marked generations. Space Impact and Bounce also followed and are remembered as classic cell phone games of those years. These games helped propel devices like the Nokia 3310, known as the “brick”. O TechTudo prepared a list of eight classic games for old cell phones that will be missed, check them out below.

One of the most classic of all mobile games, Snake was the addiction of many to their first mobile devices in life. The game was developed for the Nokia 6110 and was present in the company’s future models. With simple gameplay, the title consisted of moving around with a snake that ate squares and grew bigger while swallowing. In a small space, soon the snake grew to a size where great skill was needed to stay alive and feeding.

Currently, there are several improved versions of the classic Snake. Google Maps even has a version of the game where the player controls a train and the objective is to catch as many passengers as possible.

Space Impact, or Space Defense, was an interesting option for fun. Developed for Nokia cell phones, the game made its debut on the Nokia 3310 in the year 2000. In it, the player controls a spaceship that shoots all the time. To survive, the user needed to move up and down to eliminate opponents or dodge objects that could destroy the ship. The game can be found on the internet in an APK version for Android phones. On the Google Play Store there is a game called Space Squid that replicates the style of the first one.

Stack Attack was another outstanding game, developed for Siemens devices in 2003. In a Tetris-like gameplay, the user controlled a puppet that needed to organize blocks thrown on the map. If the blocks reached the ceiling or crushed the character, the player lost. The intention was to form a complete vertical line, for it to be eliminated from the map.

A pattern of games from this era is the increase in gameplay speed as the match lengthens. Stack Attack is no different. Today, it can be found on the internet in APK format for Android phones.

Another game developed for Nokia mobile, Rapid Roll consisted of controlling a ball coming down from different platforms. The point is that the map moved with the player and, if he reached the ball, the game was over. Thus, the mission was to fall from platform to platform, but escaping from the ones that had several spikes. A curious feature is that the speed increased if the player progressed too much in the game. The game has an official free version on the Play Store until today.

Unlike all the others on this list so far, Diamond Rush has distinguished itself by bringing, for example, superior graphics. That’s because the game was developed for cell phones that had Java programming. Also, the game had a story. That is, the title could be zeroed and it was a “complete” game.

With elements of metroidvania and platform, the player explored dungeons with elements of savannah to be able to recover diamonds. The game even had boss battles. If, until then, other games served as non-linear entertainment, here the experience was different. Diamond Rush can be found on the Internet in an APK version for Android phones.

Bounce was developed in 2000 for Nokia 9210 mobile phones. The game had levels and had a simple but captivating gameplay. The player controlled a large red ball across the maps, but without touching any obstacles that could puncture the object.

Each stage of the game had several rings that the ball had to cross. Thus, the player completed the level and moved on to the next. It is worth mentioning that it had a timer, which increased the replay factor of Bounce. Currently, the game has a newer version on the Play Store for Android phones. Already on the App Store, the original version of the game is available.

Asphalt was famous in his time for bringing the world of racing to cell phones. The original game was released for Nintendo DS, but received a port for J2ME devices. If the genre was already successful on traditional consoles, this title helped entertain those who only had a cell phone in their hands.

In it, users competed in races in broad daylight. Therefore, they not only compete against opponents, but also need to dodge other obstacles. Some versions of the game also put the police behind the player, to further implement the gameplay. Another detail is the option to make drifts during the race. The Asphalt franchise receives new titles until today and has some options available on the App Store and Play Store.

8. Prince of Persia Harem Adventures

After a tremendous success on consoles, Prince of Persia was released for Siemens C55 cell phones in 2002. In this adventure, the game brought a fun platform gameplay, where the player had to go through stages full of deadly traps. With a simple story, the user’s mission was to rescue the Sultan’s seven wives, kidnapped by their Vizier. The title can be found on the Internet in an APK version for Android phones.