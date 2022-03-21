Alagoas Resort is elected the 15th best beach resort in the world

The US News newspaper made a list of the best beach resorts in the world. The list includes 22 beach resorts, and among them is the Salinas Maceió Resort, which appears in 15th place on the world list.

according to Portal ‘Best Destinations’, the list of US News newspaper takes into account the fun and tranquility of guests and tourists around the world, and Salinas Maceió Resort meets the requirements of the list.

The place has services for the little ones, such as a special children’s buffet, a club and amenities for babies such as cribs and strollers, in addition to leisure activities and lots of comfort by the sea.

See the complete list raised by the US News newspaper

1. Esperanza Resort – Mexico – Esperanza Resort, located in the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas, caters to travelers looking for more than just a sunbath on a beach vacation.

2. The Breakers Palm Beach – United States – The Breakers Palm Beach is located in Florida and has a very interesting structure facing the sea.

3. Constance Ephelia – Seychelles Islands – The beautiful white sand beaches, turquoise waters and mild temperatures make the Seychelles Islands a utopian destination in the world.

4. Four Seasons Resort Lanai – United States – Many people agree that the Four Seasons Resort Lanai is the number one hotel in the United States.

5. Katathani Phuket Beach Resort – Thailand – This Phuket resort wows visitors with its beautiful stretch of sand.

6. Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club – Bermuda – The Hamilton Princess Hotel’s beach club may be a 20-minute shuttle ride from the property’s accommodations, but anyone who’s been there swears it’s worth the trip.

7. Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa – Greece – The beaches of Crete are famous for their beauty, and the coastline next to Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa is part of that.

8. The Cloister at Sea Island – United States – The Cloister at Sea Island offers a complete vacation experience with incredible food, service, entertainment and accommodations.

9. Montage Laguna Beach – United States – The Montage Laguna Beach has a large area and offers a spa, three restaurants and two swimming pools, among other unmissable amenities of the resort.

10. Ikos Olivia – Greece – Situated on a private beach with stunning views, this refined all-inclusive resort is in Greece.

11. Baoase Luxury Resort – Curaçao – Some people call Baoase Luxury Resort “paradise”. In an almost pristine area of ​​Curaçao, the site has its own private beach with cribs, hammocks, snorkeling equipment and towels.

12. LUX Grand Gaube – Mauritius – Getting a tan will be no problem at this Mauritius resort.

13. Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa – Spain – Located in the Spanish village of Sant Jordi de ses Salines, the Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa offers a wonderful retreat in Ibiza.

14. Le Blanc Spa Resort – Mexico – Tourists looking for a kid-free vacation should consider Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun’s third-best hotel. This all-inclusive property welcomes adults only.

15. Salinas Maceió Resort – Alagoas – Brazil – The only Brazilian on the list, Salinas Maceió Resort is sought after by many travelers who travel to Alagoas – and it’s no wonder. The place has services for the little ones, such as a special children’s buffet, a club and amenities for babies such as cribs and strollers, in addition to leisure activities and lots of comfort by the sea.

The rate includes all meals so you and your kids can enjoy everything throughout the day without worrying about breaking the bank.

Although the property is equipped with a few pools for children, its main attraction is the coast. Ipioca Beach has white sand and blue water, plus chairs and umbrellas for everyone to relax.

16. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas – Dominican Republic – The private beach at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas offers a variety of water sports, such as snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayaking.

17. VILA VITA Parc – Portugal – From the beautiful sunsets to the helpful staff and delicious food, VILA VITA Parc receives rave reviews from guests around the world.

18. Matachica Resort – Belize – Matachica Resort prides itself on providing a private experience for all of its guests. Located in Belize, each of the individual cottages, villas and cabins is equipped with a thatched roof and colorful exterior.

19. Cap Maison – Saint Lucia – There are many reasons why Cap Maison is considered one of the best in Saint Lucia.

20. El Dorado Maroma – Mexico – Situated near Playa del Carmen, El Dorado Maroma offers all the tranquility and beauty you would expect on a Mexican vacation. Couples looking for an incentive to relax can book a beachside massage appointment.

21. Santa Caterina Hotel – Italy – You won’t find large stretches of sand on this Amalfi Coast property. Instead, Santa Caterina Hotel invites guests to marvel at the region’s famous cliffs from a lounge platform built on rock formations at the water’s edge.

22. The St. Regis Bali Resort – Indonesia – The inviting white sands and unbelievable blue waters make The St. Regis Bali Resort an unmissable getaway. The scenery, along with the comfortable lounge chairs, will make the trip to this Bali getaway really worth the effort.