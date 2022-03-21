Article suggests psychopathy may not be a mental disorder

A team of Canadian researchers last year published a study in the journal Evolutionary Psychology exploring the relationship between psychopathy and psychic disorders: according to them, pathology would lack certain defining characteristics of a disorder, defining it then as a function that operates in the way that our brain intends.

For more than fifty years, antisocial personality traits linked to psychopathy — such as lack of empathy and remorse and aggression — have been linked to mental disorders. In biology, however, the line between useful traits and disease traits can be difficult to define.

The scientists’ conclusion is based on an analysis of research with validated measures of psychopathy, along with details of people’s dominant hand — a correlation that demonstrates the use of outdated science from early criminal psychology.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The link between being left-handed and personalities considered sinister was, historically, clear: early models of mental illness and sociability considered the dominant hand as a convenient sign of patient degeneration. Despite science already disregarding this factor in the indication of diseases, the link between the preferred hand and psychological and physiological characteristics is still common in scientific studies.

The definition of a mental illness or behavioral trait can change over time (Image: rawpixel.com/Freepik)

Influence of the environment

In the middle of the issue is the issue of “nature versus nurture”. While genetics appears to play some role in defining the dominant hand, cultural influences can also determine how much a person will prioritize the use of one hand — for example, to better fit into a right-handed community. As scientists have noted the lack of evidence linking left-handedness to psychopathic subjects, it can be concluded that their development is not necessarily significantly affected by the environment.

This opens up the possibility that the psychopathy genes, whatever they are, may actually be acting in accordance with natural selection, providing an “alternative life history strategy” to whoever inherits them, in the words of the responsible scientists. Although it seems counterintuitive to imagine that antisocial people would benefit from evolution, nature makes room for “lean” in cooperative societies like ours. Psychopathic traits can be advantageous in a world where there is a fierce competition for resources.

study problems

The research actually spans 16 studies to reach its conclusion, which involves data from just 2,000 analyzed individuals. Statistically, it’s little — although it’s difficult to control for variables in studies like this one, as there are a myriad of conditions that can influence the condition studied and confuse researchers.

But the philosophical question about what defines disease or just a functional difference in human behavior, touched upon by articles like this one, is valid. Definitions of illness and health have changed over time.

Regardless of the category where psychopathy may fall in the future, it still causes suffering and problems to those who live with it (Image: Nik Shuliahin/Unsplash)

It is worth remembering that the study results do not mean that psychopathy will no longer be considered a pathology: antisocial personality disorder (also known as sociopathy, or APD), for example, was revised several times, adjusting the observation criteria, but remaining a clinical condition present in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, official guide of the American Psychiatric Society.

Whether psychopathy will continue to be considered a disorder in the future will depend on more studies like this one, but it will nevertheless continue to influence behaviors that disrupt and eliminate the well-being of many people.

Source: Evolutionary Psychology, PNAS