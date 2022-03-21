AstraZeneca cocktail neutralizes subvariants of Omicron, study says

× Photograph; NIAID/NIH

AstraZeneca said today that its antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of Covid has managed to neutralize subvariants of Omicron.including the subvariant BA.2highly contagious.

In tests carried out at the University of Washington, the Evusheld reduced the amount of virus detected in samples of subvariants BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2, of Ômicron, in mouse lungs. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

these are the first data about cocktail performance in cases involving Omicron mutations. In December, the drugmaker released another laboratory study that indicated the cocktail demonstrated efficacy against the strain.

“The findings further highlight Evusheld as a potentially important option to help protect vulnerable patients, such as the immunocompromised, who may face more serious consequences if they become infected with the coronavirus.”said in a statement John Perezhead of Late Development, Vaccines and Immune Therapies at AstraZeneca.

The treatment is currently under review in Europe and has already been authorized in United States and Brazil for emergency use.

