Best tips and foods that will make you get rid of constipation

THE prison belly affects about 80% of the population, and studies show that almost all women suffer from it. The problem affects so many people that people started to think that it is a common situation, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Before we start talking about what you need to eat to solve the problem, let’s clarify what is really considered constipation.

Constipation occurs in individuals who go to the bathroom less than 3 times a week and who feel uncomfortable about it. In addition, it should also include dry, hard and lumpy stools. If this is your case, we are going to give you some tips that can help you change this situation without the need for medication.

Don’t hold back!

Often, because we are not at home, we end up holding back and waiting a long time to finally go to the bathroom. However, when we hold the stool, our body draws water from the stool. This makes the stool hard and much more difficult to pass later.

Drink at least 2 liters of water

Another item that is relatively simple, but that we end up leaving aside, is hydration. Your body needs water to form the stool, and if you barely provide water for vital activities, how is the body going to allow water to go into the stool?

Another important point is that if you start to eat a lot of fiber-rich foods, but neglect the consumption of water, the tendency is that your situation gets worse instead of better, and it is often necessary to go to the hospital to be washed due to hardened stools. and retained in the intestine.

Increase fiber consumption

Fecal cake is mostly fiber and water, so if you’re having trouble going to the bathroom, the best tip is to increase your water and fiber intake together.

The most common foods are plums, artichokes, sweet potatoes, chia, peas, spinach, dark green vegetables (especially stir-fries), lentils, whole grain rye bread, pears, watermelon, citrus fruits, oatmeal and yogurts, especially kefir. .

Practice physical exercises

Exercising regularly is healthy for the whole body, and walking helps to eliminate gas, thus relieving the feeling of discomfort. Another point is that exercises also tend to strengthen the abdomen, helping the intestine with the movements necessary for going to the bathroom to happen more naturally.

have coffee

In addition to water, some drinks also help to go to the bathroom. One of them is coffee. As we all know, coffee is rich in caffeine, which is a substance that helps activate peristaltic movements and with that, going to the bathroom occurs more quickly.

Teas are also a powerful ally, with some, such as senna tea, being powerful laxatives, while others take effect due to water consumption.

Mineral oil or olive oil

If none of this works, many people recommend taking a spoonful of olive oil or mineral oil. This can even work in the short term, but it’s important to know that if you have to make use of this technique many times, it’s time to see a doctor and find out the real cause of your constipation.