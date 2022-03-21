Biden Administration Officials Say Putin Is Going to ‘Plan B’

After Russian forces failed to secure a quick victory over Ukraine, senior US officials see signs the Kremlin is shifting to a new strategy. The information is from an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal.

The new assessment is that Russia must force Kiev to accept claims by the country’s southern and eastern territories to secure a land bridge between Russia and Crimea, territory occupied by Russian troops since 2014.

For Ukraine’s beleaguered citizens, the change in strategy means prolonging the war, with possible poverty and extreme economic vulnerability. According to the UN, more than 10 million people have moved from Ukraine in search of safe places.

Putin’s assessment of “Plan B,” as one official called it, comes with caveats. “Your goal hasn’t changed at all. What has changed are his tactics.”

Currently, Russian forces face enormous challenges, including old, inaccurate weaponry and large numbers of casualties.

The publication warns that the interpretation of Putin’s strategy is not the result of a formal US assessment, but rather an intelligence community with access to confidential information.

