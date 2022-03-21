Boat tows Greenland shark, which may have been born over 500 years ago – News

A giant squid carcass was found intact by hikers on a beach in Britannia Bay, South Africa. Assembly/R7

The impressive record was shared by several vehicles. According to Live Science, the animal was filmed for the first time in its natural habitat in 2013. Reproduction/Video/New York Post

The difficulty in obtaining images of giant squids due to the depth at which the animal usually lives, between 610 m and 975 m below the surface Reproduction/Video/New York Post

In an interview with the publication, Michael Vecchione, an invertebrate zoologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, explained that such sightings are extremely rare. Bombed at HOUR 7! Man captures venomous snake, shows off with the animal and dies Reproduction/Video/New York Post

Because the mollusc’s body hardly remains whole after emerging from the seabed Read more: How hot! Resident helps super venomous snake to cool its head Reproduction/Video/New York Post

Adéle Grosse, who found the dead animal while walking with her husband around the place, did not hide her surprise at the discovery. Reproduction/Video/New York Post

‘Seeing her really took my breath away,’ he said. See also: 5m snake captured after bloody fight with hunter Reproduction/Video/New York Post

She estimates that the giant squid was approximately 4 m long and weighed around 300 kg. According to Live Science, a female of the species can measure up to 18 m Speaking of squid, a young man came across a shark inside one while he was preparing it for lunch. Check it out below! Reproduction/Video/New York Post

A young man found a shark inside a squid he was preparing for lunch. The information is from the Northern Irish newspaper Belfast Live. Worth the click: Gigantic snake attacks and strangles 16-year-old teenager Assembly/R7

Adam Todd, as he is called, bought the seafood at a market in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Reproduction/CCBY/Peter Clarke – 7/21/2008

‘I knew there was something about her. Usually the type of squid I buy is half the size. That was too big,” he said. Read more! Giant, mysterious insect falls from the sky and leaves family in a panic Playback/Pexels

Still, Adam didn’t realize there was anything really bizarre there until he got home. Reproduction/CCBY/Free Content License

‘It was only when I started preparing it that I realized it was different’ See also: Can you find a cat taking a nap on this shelf? Playback / Belfast Live

When opening the squid, the surprise: there was a baby shark inside the animal Playback / Belfast Live

‘I don’t often fish. So, the first time I saw a shark was in my sink.” And a little Chinese blogger had a horrendous experience with another mollusk, an octopus, which stuck to her face when she realized it would become food. Check it out below! Playback / Belfast Live

The blogger above decided to eat a live octopus as a way to get the attention of internet users. In fact, she managed to resonate in the networks, but not due to the exotic meal… Worth the click: Fishermen open 6m crocodile to rescue woman’s corpse Assembly/R7

… and yes because the creature ended up impetuously glued to his face! Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

According to the tabloid Mirror, the recording of just over 50 seconds was published on the short video platform Kuaishou Read more! Gigantic anaconda invades FAB base and is captured by military Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

At the moment she was trying to suck the octopus, the animal’s tentacles spread and fixed themselves on the blogger’s face. Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

‘I can’t remove it’, laments the Chinese woman in tears See also: Dog dies defending house invaded by poisonous snake Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

However, she finally manages to get rid of the creature. Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

‘My face is disfigured’, he declares Worth the click: Crooked hyena steals deadly snake game and comes out unscathed Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

The blogger still shows in front of the camera a small wound left by the octopus on her cheek Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

And the networks did not forgive the aspiring influencer: ‘She deserves it. She tried to eat the octopus and the octopus also tried to eat her,’ commented one netizen. Read more! Elderly man contracts leech through his penis and agonizes with an animal in his bladder Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,’ said another. In this case, tentacle by tentacle A relative of the octopus and squid was equipped with 3D glasses to watch videos of shrimp. Understand next! Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

A clam was equipped with 3D glasses to be able to watch movies that showed a shrimp walking See also: Snake over 3m bites and tangles in caregiver’s body Assembly/R7

According to CNN, the unusual idea was part of a study led by Trevor Wardill, an assistant professor of ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota. Playback/Video/CNN

Wardill wanted to know if the common European cuttlefish, a species of mollusc used in the research, would be able to watch the 3D projections and react to them in the same way as it would in the ocean. Worth the click: Castaway boys survive for 15 months on a desert island Playback/Video/CNN

‘It took a lot of coaxing with the cuttlefish to make them wear the glasses’, explained the teacher, ‘they wanted to play with them’ Playback/Video/CNN

The shrimp projected on the screen helped to draw the clam’s attention, as they are the species’ favorite snacks. Read more! Condors try to catch poodles in Chilean apartment Playback/Video/CNN

And when the creature behaved as expected, something magical happened. Playback/Video/CNN

The cuttlefish extended its tentacles and attacked the animal on the screen, just as it would if it saw the prey in the wild. See also: Nah! Gigantic snake reveals voracious jaw during boat Playback/Video/CNN