Boeing 737 with 132 people crashes in mountainous area in China, no signs of survivors; Company shares drop 6% in NY pre-market

A Chinese airline China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed into mountains in southern China during a domestic flight on Monday and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors.

The plane was flying from Kunming city, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong.

There was no immediate news about the cause of the accident.

“It can confirm that the plane crashed,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement in which it also gave details of a hotline for relatives of those on board.

Media quoted a rescue official as saying the plane had disintegrated and caused a fire that destroyed bamboo trees. The People’s Daily quoted an official with the province’s fire department as saying there were no signs of life among the scattered wreckage.

The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said.

The flight departed Kunming at 1:11 pm (1:11 am GMT), according to FlightRadar24 data, and was due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 pm (4:05 am GMT).

The plane, which Flightradar24 said was six years old, was cruising at an altitude of 29,100 feet at 4:20 am EDT. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, the data showed it had descended to 9,075 feet.

In another 20 seconds, its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet, indicating a vertical descent of 31,000 feet per minute, Flightradar24 said.

Online weather data showed partly cloudy conditions with good visibility in Wuzhou at the time of the accident.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged investigators to determine the cause of the crash as soon as possible to ensure “absolute” aviation safety, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi said he was “shocked” by the accident and called for “every effort” to identify the causes “as soon as possible”.

After the accident, Boeing’s trading promises to be a drop for the company’s assets. In the pre-market of the New York Stock Exchange, the shares of the company were down more than 6%. At 8:32 am (Brasília time), the drop was 6.26%, at US$ 180.76.

China Eastern Airlines shares in Hong Kong closed down 6.5% after the plane crashed.

