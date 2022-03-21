Brazil is experiencing a process of “autocratization”; Democracy goes back 30 years in the world – 03/21/2022

Brazil is going through a process of “autocratization” and is considered one of the five countries where democracy has suffered the biggest shake-ups in the world in the last decade. The alert comes from Sweden’s V-Dem Institute, one of the main research centers on the state of democracy and which has evaluated hundreds of data from each country for decades. According to the study, the crisis in Brazilian democracy was not greater thanks to the actions of the Justice, putting the brakes on President Jair Bolsonaro.

For the researchers at the center, Brazil is not a liberal democracy, as it faces challenges to ensure that all the criteria of a consolidated rule of law are met. In the organization’s ranking, the country appears only as an “electoral democracy”.

The ranking on the index of democracy in the countries is led by Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Estonia, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Portugal.

In the modest 59th position, Brazil loses to countries like Ghana, Bulgaria, Senegal, Armenia, Romania, Cape Verde, South Africa or São Tomé and Príncipe.

The V-Dem Institute, which is part of the University of Gothenburg, produces the largest global dataset on democracy, with over 30 million data points for 202 countries between the years 1789 and 2021. Involving over 3,700 academics and other experts from other countries, the V-Dem measures hundreds of different attributes of democracy and, according to its representatives, allows new ways of studying the nature, causes and consequences of democracy.

The institute makes it clear that Brazil is among the countries that have suffered the most from the erosion of democracy in the last decade, alongside Hungary, India, Poland, Serbia and Turkey. In Latin America, Brazil is part of a group that counts as El Salvador, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The deterioration of democracy in the country was not greater only because of the resistance of the Federal Supreme Court, in the face of Bolsonaro’s pressure to delegitimize the electoral system.

Another characteristic of Brazil is the “toxic polarization” in the party system and political debate.

“For example, polarization in Brazil began to increase in 2013 and reached toxic levels with the electoral victory of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. Since taking office, Bolsonaro has joined protesters in calling for military intervention in Brazilian politics. and the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court,” he said. “Furthermore, he promoted a large-scale militarization of his government and public distrust of the voting system,” the group said.

Erosion of democracy in the world and a return to the year 1989

In the rest of the world, the situation is also considered worrying. According to the study, the level of democracy enjoyed by the average global citizen in 2021 has dropped to 1989 levels.

“The last 30 years of democratic advances are now eradicated. Dictatorships are on the rise and are home to 70% of the world’s population – 5.4 billion people,” he warned.

The entity estimates that liberal democracies reached their peak in 2012 with 42 countries in this qualification. But now they are at their lowest levels in more than 25 years. Today, only 34 nations can be called liberal democracies, home to just 13% of the world’s population.

“Democratic decline is especially evident in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as parts of Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.

Dictatorships are on the rise. The number of closed autocracies rose from 25 to 30 countries, with 26% of the world’s population

But it is electoral autocracy that is considered to be the most common situation, housing 44% of the world’s population, that is, 3.4 billion people.