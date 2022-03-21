Brazilian resort is elected among the best in the world; see the list

Beach vacations can range from weekend getaways to more complete getaways. But the most important thing is to have fun and a lot of tranquility in the sun. No matter what kind of getaway you’re planning, there’s sure to be a beach resort for you.

To help with this mission, the US News newspaper created the list of the best beach resorts in the world – and there is even a Brazilian on the list. Watch the sunset from Curaçao, take a tour of Hawaii or stroll along the golden sands of Spain. The possibilities are endless.

Check out the 22 selected:

Salinas Maceió Resort – Alagoas – Brazil

The only Brazilian on the list, Salinas Maceió Resort (featured photo) is sought after by many travelers who travel to Alagoas – and not for less.

The place has services for the little ones, such as a special children’s buffet, a club and amenities for babies such as cribs and strollers, in addition to leisure activities and lots of comfort by the sea.

The rate includes all meals so you and your kids can enjoy everything throughout the day without worrying about breaking the bank. Although the property is equipped with a few pools for children, its main attraction is the coast.

Ipioca Beach has white sand and blue water, plus chairs and umbrellas for everyone to relax.

Esperanza Resort – Mexico

Esperanza Resort, located in the Mexican town of Cabo San Lucas, caters to travelers looking for more than just a soak in the sun on their beach vacation. The spa, for example, offers beachside massages in open-air cabanas.

You can also take a horseback ride along the sands of the sea or have a beautiful photo shoot on the beach, courtesy of your stay.

According to critics, another unmissable activity is dinner on the beach. Visitors loved the delicious cuisine and fun atmosphere alongside the crashing waves.

