Brazilian social scientist wins BRL 11 million from European agency to conduct research on authoritarian governments | education

“It was the most difficult moment of my life”, says Brazilian scientist Rosana Pinheiro Machado, 43, about the film scene (suspense or drama, you decide) that she starred in this Thursday (17).

Location: a bus stop at the University of Bath, England, where she teaches.

Weather situation: rain, lots of rain.

Objective: consult the result of a selection process that had cost him 18 months of dedication and that would yield a funding of 2 million euros (R$ 11 million) for its research in the area of ​​social sciences.

Conflict: with wet fingers and soaked clothes, it was impossible to unlock the cell phone screen to make the appointment.

It took 10 minutes to try.

When he finally managed to read the result letter, Machado was so nervous that he appealed to a dynamic reading in search of words like “approved” or “accepted”.

And he found what he wanted: “I’m pleased to” It was confirmation of the millionaire sum that will finance his study on the relationship between precariousness of work and authoritarian governments in Brazil, India and the Philippines.

The R$ 11 million will be granted by a European Union body (European Research Council – ERC), after rigorous analysis of curricula and interviews with important names in the academy.

The following information proves the relevance of this funding: from 2007 to 2021, 9 researchers supported by the ERC won the Nobel Prize.

Considering all segments (social sciences, natural sciences and physics/engineering), 2,652 projects were submitted to this edition of the selection process, mainly from Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Only 12% (313) were approved and will now share the total amount of 632 million euros.

“At times, I spent 12 to 15 hours of my day preparing for these interviews. I needed to convince [a banca] that an anthropologist is capable of leading data science research”, says the professor.

Born in Porto Alegre, Machado has always studied in public schools. She learned English, according to her, “late, only at the age of 26”, which makes her to this day break a cold sweat in presentations in the language. (even after having already taught at the universities of Harvard (in the USA), as a visitor, and of Oxford (in England).

“Insecurity never ends. But not even that difficulty stopped me from being approved.”

What is the survey about?

The Brazilian’s study seeks to analyze how populist and authoritarian governments manage to recruit supporters through messages about entrepreneurship and individualism.

According to Machado, the focus will be the “platformized” and informal workers in the digital economy, such as app drivers and social media product sellers.

“These are groups that spend 15 hours a day entrepreneurship online and that are more exposed to a sphere in which the extreme right has more hegemony: the digital one”, says the researcher. “Let’s analyze why these new middle strata of the population are (or are not) aligned with these politicians [conservadores].”

It is not the Brazilian’s first experience in this matter of the precariousness of the market: from undergraduate scientific initiation (social sciences) to master’s and doctoral degrees (anthropology), she explores topics such as street vendors in Porto Alegre, popular consumption in the country’s slums, and the sale of “bags” in China (where she even reached live during the research).

How to use the R$ 11 million in financing?

Machado says that the R$ 11 million will be distributed as follows:

75% for hiring researchers (Doctoral or post-doctoral students, who will carry out ethnographic studies for 4 years in Brazil, India and the Philippines);

(Doctoral or post-doctoral students, who will carry out ethnographic studies for 4 years in Brazil, India and the Philippines); 25% to cover fieldwork and scientific dissemination costs (on websites, videos and publications open to the public).

The idea is that, over the next 5 years, the research will result in the publication of several theses and scientific articles.