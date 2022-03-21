Burger King is prevented from suspending operations in Russia

In Russia, Burger King is prevented from suspending operations. Photo: Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The fast food chain Burger King has been finding it difficult to suspend activities in Russia;

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), responsible for Burger King, holds only 15% of a joint venture with a group of investors in Russia;

Alexandre Kolobov, a Russian businessman manages around 800 of the company’s establishments in Russia.

Unlike McDonald’s, fast food chain Burger King has been finding it difficult to suspend operations in Russia, as its Russian trading partner has refused to close outlets.

Multinational company Restaurant Brands International (RBI), responsible for Burger King and coffee shop and chain restaurant Tim Hortons, holds 15% of a joint venture with a group of investors led by Alexander Kolobov, a Russian entrepreneur who operates around 800 company establishments in Russia.

Read too:

RBI’s international president, David Shear, said in a letter to employees that the company demanded the suspension of the fast food chain’s activities in the country, but that Kolobov “refused” to comply with the order.

“Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations in Russia immediately? Yes. Are we able to impose a suspension of operations today? No,” Shear wrote in the statement.

Many corporations are linked to Russia through legal agreements. In this context, several companies find the possibility that their local assets will be nationalized and restarted under Russian ownership.

The ability to suspend operations depends on how many branded establishments the companies themselves actually have in the country, as many operate through franchising models.

Keep reading

“When master franchise agreements and joint ventures are formed, there are broad commitments to long-term investments and responsibilities to grow the business together. There are no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the contract or allow any of the partners to simply walk away or void the entire agreement,” Shear claimed.

In another perspective, McDonald’s maintained a global business model, directly commanding a greater number of units that carry the brand. The company owns 84% ​​of the approximately 850 stores in Russia.

*Information is from The Washington Post.