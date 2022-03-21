China is on right side of history at war in Ukraine, says foreign minister – News









China is on the right side of history regarding the Ukraine crisis and only time will confirm that certainty, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, adding that the Chinese position is in line with the wishes of most countries.

“China will never accept any external coercion or pressure and opposes any baseless accusations and suspicions against the country,” Wang told reporters on Saturday night, according to a statement published by his ministry on Sunday. .











Wang’s comments come after US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday of the “consequences” if Beijing offered material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the video call, Xi told Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and urged NATO nations to maintain a dialogue with Moscow. He, however, did not blame Russia, according to Beijing’s statements regarding the call.

Wang said the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a key force in maintaining world peace.

“We have always advocated keeping the peace and opposing war,” Wang said, reiterating that China will hold independent judgments.

“China’s position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China’s claims are on the right side of history.”

Also on Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were increasingly “outrageous”.











The United States and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the February 24 invasion, which they call the war of aggression perpetrated by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president claims to have launched a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

While acknowledging Ukraine’s sovereignty, Beijing has repeatedly asserted that Russia has legitimate security concerns that must be addressed and has called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.











