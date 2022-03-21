Covid-19: Know who should continue to wear protective masks

Regardless of this new standard [que libera o uso em locais fechados], the orientation for these patients is, obviously, to continue taking care of themselves”, says Bresani. (Photo: Raquel Portugal/Fiocruz)



At least ten states and the Federal District (DF) have already relaxed the use of masks against covid-19 in closed places, but experts argue that some groups should continue to use the protection item.

Intensivist doctor Rodrigo Bresani says that the release of the use of masks was only possible due to the advance of vaccination in Brazil. He warns, however, that even with a good portion of society vaccinated, including the second dose, it is necessary to evaluate the cases individually.

“For some risk groups, especially elderly patients, immunosuppressed for various reasons, cancer patients, or patients with chronic diseases, we need to be very attentive. Regardless of this new standard [que libera o uso em locais fechados]the orientation for these patients is, obviously, to continue taking care of themselves”, says Bresani.

The doctor also explains that the use of the protection item is essential for those who, for example, have a family member with a chronic disease or elderly person because, if they do not protect themselves, they will be putting that family member at risk.

“These patients, without a shadow of a doubt, must continue to protect themselves. This, of course, assuming that they are already vaccinated, with a second, third dose, but they must continue to use masks indoors and also outdoors. This care should be perpetuated in the coming year and especially now, when we are seeing an increase in the number of cases and deaths in Europe, because of a new strain. And this is apparently already arriving in Brazil, so we have to be careful”, reinforces Bresani.

People with comorbidities, in addition to those who have not yet taken the vaccine against covid-19, should continue to wear masks. Among the comorbidities are hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The immunosuppressed are those who have a disease that affects the immune system, reducing its ability to respond, as is the case with cancer, HIV, transplant patients and others.