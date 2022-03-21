Covid-19 self-test is already sold in Greater Vitória; see price and how to do

Photo: Mike Sena/Ministry of Health





The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the marketing of two more types of self-tests for covid-19, which expands the offer of these tests to the population.

Now, pharmacies and healthcare establishments licensed to sell medical items have a total of 11 product options to sell. The approval of the new self-tests was published in the Federal Official Gazette.

In Greater Vitória, a survey carried out by the Folha Vitória report found that the products are already being sold in several pharmacy chains.

The prices found were: R$ 69.90 and R$ 70. If the consumer chooses to take two tests, for example, discounts reach R$ 10 per product.

Self-tests are an “orientative” procedure, according to Anvisa, that is, they can indicate whether a person is infected with the covid-19 virus. However, the Agency explains that the definitive diagnosis must be made by a health professional.

Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF





Learn how to use the covid-19 self-test

The exam, in general, is quite simple, according to experts. It is similar to the rapid antigen test at the pharmacy, in which a sample of nasal secretion or saliva is collected using a swab: similar to a swab with cotton on the tip. Assistance from a healthcare professional is required.

In the self-test, the person can take the exam alone at home, without the need for the presence of a health professional. The recommendation is that it be done between the 1st and 7th day of symptoms. Therefore, you need to be very careful.

As each manufacturer presents a different way of driving, it is essential to read the package insert carefully. Following the steps can prevent you from taking the risk of taking the test the wrong way.

With the kit in hand, the secretion from the mouth or nose is collected with a cotton swab. Soon after, the rod is introduced into a container with a chemical liquid for testing.

Then, it is necessary to drip a few drops of this liquid on the test field (a rectangular plate) and wait 30 to 40 minutes until the result appears. If two lines appear, the test indicates that the patient has tested positive for covid-19.

When should I use the self-test?

Self-testing is recommended for people with symptoms that point to Covid-19. Between them: