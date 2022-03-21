David Beckham lends Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine | Pop & Art

Former England football captain David Beckham lent his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor who helps women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Beckham, a 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of the US football team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to check out his profile and learn about his work. Irina, a child anesthesiologist, and her team in the midst of conflict.
Beckham, goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, posted a video message and urged his followers to support the organization’s work in Ukraine.
Kharkiv has been hit by a flurry of Russian attacks that have destroyed many buildings since Moscow launched what it calls a “special operation” in Ukraine last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.
Western nations call it “aggressive warfare” and have imposed punitive sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s economy.
Irina, head of the Regional Perinatal Center, posted videos from a basement where she said pregnant women and mothers were taken on the first day of Russia’s invasion. She also shared images of newborns dependent on oxygen generators, which were donated by UNICEF.
“The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn to work with bombings and attacks,” she said.
“We’re probably risking our lives, but we don’t think about it. We love our work.”
One of Irina’s videos showed a woman named Yana cradling her son Mykhailo, who was born on the second day of the war with respiratory problems. Irina said Mykhailo is better now, but the family home was destroyed.
