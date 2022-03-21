David Beckham lends Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine | Pop & Art

2 of 2 School in Kharkiv before the attacks, in a 2015 photo; and later, in a record made on February 28, 2022. — Photo: Google and H. Saltovka via Telegram

School in Kharkiv before the attacks, in a 2015 photo; and later, in a record made on February 28, 2022. — Photo: Google and H. Saltovka via Telegram