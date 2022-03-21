“Democrat” Zelensky suspends opposition, left and pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

support the 247

ICL

247 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday, 20, the suspension during martial law of opposition parties to the government, left and that support Russia. Neo-Nazi parties will continue to operate normally.

“The activities of politicians aimed at discord and collaboration will not succeed, they will face a harsh response. That is why the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided, considering the large scale of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation and connections between it and some political structures, suspend the activities of a number of political parties during martial law,” Zelensky said, according to the English newspaper The Telegraph.

In English, here are the affected parties: Opposition Platform – For Life, Party of Shariy, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists and Volodomyr Saldo’s Bloc.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Martial law in Ukraine was imposed on February 24, when Russia announced the start of a special military operation to protect civilians in the Donbass region from Kiev’s criminal actions.

The “democrat” Zelensky has just decreed the suspension of five parties accusing them of having links with Russia, including the second most voted party despite its condemnation of the military operation. But all fascist and neo-Nazi parties continue to act openly CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — José Reinaldo (@ZereinaldoJos) March 20, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING