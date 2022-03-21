dev reveals mission mystery after seven years

Philip Weber, quest designer for The Witcher 3, revealed a mystery about the Blood and Wine DLC in a live from the studio on Twitch. When asked by fans about “the last secret” of the RPG previously mentioned by the team, he gave a clue to the community to find it. Beware of spoilers below.

Weber told viewers to dig a little deeper into the information provided by Vivienne de Tabris in Skellige. YouTuber xLetalis took the hints, ran after the NPC, paid attention to the dialogue and discovered the conclusion of the events — hidden for seven years in the game, according to the dev.

Vivienne de Tabris, a woman cursed for having the appearance of a bird, crosses Geralt’s path. He says he can cure her, but if she breaks the spell, the character would only live seven more years, the animal’s lifespan. She accepts the offer because she no longer wants to be considered a monster, and the wizard accepts.

A lot of The Witcher 3 players didn’t really go through the rest of the quest. When using the time forward tool and returning with Geralt to the location after seven years (in-game time), something happens. When they talk again, Vivienne guides him to a room and collapses, dying after breaking the spell, as told by the protagonist.

Interestingly, Vivienne dies in a comical way and it is still possible to interact with her. Weber promised a resolution for the animation to be more fluid and also the addition of a static model of the character.

