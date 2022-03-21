Discover 7 health benefits of oregano

will say that that pinch of oregano on top of a pizza or a pasta sauce doesn’t add a special touch to the dish? The truth is that this tasty, fragrant and versatile seasoning is not just for finishing your recipes, but brings a series of benefits to your health. Check out:

1. It is good for the cardiovascular system

Being an herb rich in omega-3 and potassium, oregano is an excellent ally for your heart health. Omega-3 helps prevent clots, lowers cholesterol levels and prevents heart arrhythmias.

Potassium, in turn, helps balance the heartbeat and regulate blood pressure. Nice, isn’t it?

2. Helps relieve menstrual cramps

Come on, what a good thing. By having polyphenols in its composition, oregano has anti-inflammatory action, which helps in the relief of menstrual cramps. In addition, its properties help the body regulate the menstrual cycle.

3. It’s good for the immune system

This amazing spice has vitamin A, a substance that helps prevent and treat cases of viral infections.

4. Improves the functioning of the digestive system

Oregano is an herb that is high in fiber, helping to regulate the digestive system and assisting in the production of enzymes that are necessary for the digestion of food. Plus, fiber makes it easier to have a bowel movement, which is great news for anyone who suffers from constipation.

5. Helps with weight loss

There is a substance present in oregano called carvacrol. It is able to modify the synthesis of fat in the body, in addition to acting as an anti-inflammatory, being an excellent ally for those who need to lose weight.

See how oregano is much more than a finishing touch to your recipes? Now just remember it on your next trip to the supermarket.

Please note that this text is for informational purposes only. In case you want to know more information about how the spice works in the bodyless, it is better to schedule a consultation. consultation with a nutritionist.