Discover the benefits of hibiscus tea: add more health to your daily routine with this excellent infusion

Novo Hamburgo, March 21 – The hibiscus, or Hibiscus sabdariffa, is a plant well known for its flower and for being the main ingredient of hibiscus tea. Its medicinal powers are varied and it has numerous health benefits. So today, we are going to tell you more about the benefits of tea hibiscus and still teach a delicious recipe for you to make.

Did you know that hibiscus tea is widely consumed in West Africa, under the name of jus de bissap, and sold as a soft drink with other ingredients like mint, vanilla and orange juice? In Italy, it is consumed cold, with sugar and lemon juice. In Brazil, its consumption with cinnamon, lemon and mint is very common. So, now that you’ve seen that he’s very popular, let’s learn about the Hibiscus tea benefits.

Discover the benefits of hibiscus tea

There are several benefits of drinking the drink. She is a great ally in weight loss, cholesterol control and blood pressure. In addition, it also helps in controlling diabetes, regulating blood sugar and also supports liver and heart health. In addition, it has a diuretic function and helps prevent fluid retention.

According to matter of Samantha Cerquetani, published in UOL Portalon January 19, 2019, the properties of hibiscus are also antioxidants, help to fight premature aging and can prevent the emergence of some diseases. It also acts as an inhibitor of bacteria, preventing urinary infections.

Learn how to prepare this tea

Enjoying the benefits of hibiscus tea is very easy. So now the House & Agro will teach you how to prepare hibiscus tea. For this you will need two tablespoons of dried hibiscus flower and 300 ml of water. First, put the water on the fire until it boils. When it starts to boil, turn off the heat and add the flowers. Here, you can also add two cinnamon sticks if you like. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes. After that, strain it and it is ready for consumption.

You can drink it cold or hot and you can also add lemon, orange juice or even these fruits in small pieces. Plus, it’s delicious when you add a few mint leaves. So, what did you think of our content today about the hibiscus tea benefits? If you liked it, follow us for more tips like these.

