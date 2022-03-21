Discover the fruit that helps you lose belly, controls pressure and leaves your skin beautiful

Despite having a unique appearance, the fruit that we will present can bring numerous advantages to the human body as it is rich in various nutrients.

Of Chinese origin, kiwi is rich in potassium, a source of fiber and protein, thus having an excellent nutritional value.

In addition, the green fruit has low calories, which makes it a great option for those looking to lose weight and lose weight.

The kiwi is still a naturally organic food and one of the most resistant to many pesticide residues.

The healthy fruit can offer a boost to the immune system, improving vision, gut, skin, controls blood pressure and of course, it is excellent for digestion.

Discover the ways to use fruit that helps you lose belly, control pressure and make your skin beautiful:

1. Eat with the peel

As if it were an apple, eating kiwi with the skin is a great option, as the outside of the fruit is filled with vitamin C, which provides increased immunity in the body.

The vitamin also provides a decrease in stress, improving the skin and contributing to fat burning.

2. Cut in half and eat with a spoon

In this way, it is extremely easy to eat this delicious and beneficial fruit.

3. Peel the fruit and cut into slices

If you prefer to eat fruit without the house, a great alternative is to add flaxseed, chia or some other cereal of your choice.

4. Juice or smoothie

The liquid form is also a great option. In this case, just use creativity and add more fruits and leaves, such as mint, making this drink more complete and nutritious.

5. make jam

Quite common in New Zealand, kiwi jelly is able to bring out the flavor of the fruit and make consumption more sophisticated.

You will need some kiwis, a jar to reserve and a juice of lemon, pineapple or apple, to create your own jam.

