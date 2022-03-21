Driver runs over crowd and kills six people during carnival parade in Belgium | world and science

Driver runs over crowd and kills six people at carnival in BelgiumKenzo Tribouillard / AFP

BRUSSELS – A driver ran over a crowd gathered for carnival in Strépy-Bracquegnies, southern Belgium, on Sunday morning, 20. At least six people were killed and 26 were injured, according to local authorities.

The incident happened around 5:00 am (1:00 am GMT). “A car at high speed ran over the crowd that had gathered to participate (in the carnival),” said the mayor of neighboring La Louvière, Jacques Gobert.

According to a statement from the mayor, a group of about 100 people who had gathered for the carnival had just left the Omnisports gym to head to the village center when a vehicle drove through the crowd.

“In the current state of the investigation, we know that a vehicle ran over a group of people and that we regret six deaths, 26 injured”, including “10 people at risk of death”, said Damien Verheyen, deputy prosecutor of the King of Mons, during a press conference in La Louvière.

“The car was occupied by two people who were arrested,” he added, specifying that they were from La Louvière and born in 1988 and 1990 respectively.

The official pointed out that the terrorist attack trail is excluded for the time being.

“Horrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo lamented on Twitter. “A community that was gathering to celebrate has been hit right in the heart.”

“My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. All my support also goes to the emergency services for their help and assistance provided,” added De Croo, who is due to visit the town during the day, accompanied by King Philippe.

In Belgium, cities and towns organize many street parades for carnival, the best known in Binche and Aalst.

Like Binche’s, the Strépy-Bracquegnies event welcomes costumed participants, the “Gilles”, summoned early in the morning to participate in the parade.

“I was walking by the side,” a witness, Théo, told Belgian public television RTBF. “I turned around and saw a car moving forward.”

“He arrived very fast and didn’t brake. He continued and hit a Gille 100 meters ahead”, continued the young man. “There were a lot of people on the floor.”

“What was supposed to be a party has turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden wrote on her Twitter account.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died and were injured in this morning’s incident in Strépy,” he added.

In neighboring Germany, on February 24, 2020, in the city of Volkmarsen (west), a man purposely drove his vehicle into the crowd during a carnival parade, injuring about 90 people, including children. He was sentenced last December to life imprisonment.

Germany was hit by the deadliest jihadist attack on its soil on December 19, 2016, when a driver driving a truck killed 12 people and injured dozens at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The country has suffered several similar attacks since then, most often perpetrated by people with mental problems, such as in December 2020, when a German killed five people, including a baby, while driving his car down a pedestrian street in the city of Trier. , southwest Germany.