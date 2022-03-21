Elden Ring: how to earn 74,000 runes “easily” by killing the sleeping dragon

After completing a few steps, you can kill the dragon without much difficulty.

Elden Ring was released less than a month ago and is one of the most talked about and shared games. The more they explore the game, the more players discover new things on the map and share tips for those looking to venture into Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest oeuvre. For example, you can easily kill a “peaceful” dragon and gain 74,000 runes at once, here’s how.

While killing the dragon itself is easy, to get to it you need to perform some specific actions to locate the creature. The first step is Defeat the Tibia Marine that can be found east of Limgrave in Summonwater Village (but he will also be in Wyndham Ruins and east of Lake Liurnia).

After defeating the boss and collect the Roots of Death (item)go to Round table and show the item to D. This will unlock a quest for meet the Bestial Cleric Gurranq and a location will appear on the map. When you get there, you’ll find a portal that transports you to the Greyoll Dragon Rift.



Head south to the Greyoll’s Bridge and go through it (preferably using Torrent to avoid problems with enemies). You should find a place to fly your mount under one of the Trees. Use this location to look for an old building, the Fort Faroth. Arriving at it, you can already see the sleeping dragon.



Now just enjoy

Now that you’ve finally found the Sleeping Dragon, just beat him until his life is over. He’ll roar and “complain” about the damage done, but don’t worry, he won’t even think about attacking you back. Once defeated, you will get 74,000 runes and five Dragon Hearts.

