Fan art imagines what the elderly version of Kratos would look like

God of War started a new chapter in Playstation 4in which the mighty Kratos needs to face the challenges of parenthood in the Nordic world. Many speculate that the Ghost of Sparta will leave the spotlight to his son, the boy atreus, in a near future. Thinking of a retired Kratos, an artist drew an elderly version of the God of War.

In the illustration posted on Reddit, artist Buffybumcheeks depicted an older version of Kratos, with a thick white beard and marks from his long adventures in the mythological realms. It was prophesied that the hero will die in the Ragnarok and everything indicates that he has been preparing for this day. Check out:

In addition to their classic arming, the Blades of Chaos it’s the Leviathan Axthe warrior wields Thor’s hammer, Mjollnirwhich must have taken directly from the Thunder God’s cold body, after killing him in the most brutal way possible.

Another novelty in his look are tattoos of nordic runes, both on his head and his arms—probably a gift from Atreus to protect him in such difficult times. Even at an advanced age, in the artist’s view, Kratos would continue to fight for what he believes in, defying the will of the Gods to the end.

Could Kratos, with such stubbornness, defy his fate and escape death? We’ll find out when God of War: Ragnarok comes to PlayStation 4 and 5 later in 2022.

What did you think of the art? Don’t forget to comment!

