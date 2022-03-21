For the US, Russian hypersonic missiles do not change the course of the war in Ukraine – International

US Defense Secretary does not consider Russian missiles to be revolutionary (photo: Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

The hypersonic missiles that Russia says it has used to destroy military targets in Ukraine “do not change much” the course of the war in the face of resistance from the neighboring country’s forces, declared Sunday (20/3) the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin.

“I don’t see them as revolutionaries,” Austin told the US television channel CBS, refusing to “confirm or deny” that Moscow used this type of missile.

Read more: What is a hypersonic missile, which Russia says it first used in Ukraine

Russia said on Sunday, for the second day in a row, that it had used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine. It would be the first known use in real combat conditions of this system first tested in 2018.

By using these weapons, Russia is “trying to regain momentum” in a conflict where its army is mired, Austin opined. “We’ve seen (the Russians) deliberately attack towns and civilians in recent weeks (…), that’s because the offensive is blocked,” he said.

Russian troops “are not being effective in their movements on the ground, they are being blocked” by Ukrainian fighters “who fight bravely and remain determined to defend their country,” he added.

Austin warned Russia against using chemical or biological weapons in the conflict. If they are used, he noted, there will be “a significant reaction not only from the United States, but also from the international community.”

Moscow, which accuses Washington and Kiev of operating laboratories designed to produce internationally banned chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, intends to “fabricate a pretext so that if they (the Russians) do something on the battlefield, they can blame others, the Ukrainians.” , us, NATO,” he said.

The secretary also refused to confirm the presence of mercenaries with Russian troops. “We saw no mercenaries on the battlefield,” he said.

According to a Syrian NGO, more than 40,000 fighters from the Syrian Army and allied militias have enlisted to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.