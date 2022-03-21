Ford robots are operating 3D printers without human help | robotics

American automaker Ford is improving a system that allows machines to interact with each other, creating a completely autonomous assembly line. Operating without the need for human interaction, the system has been used in the manufacture of customized components, but still in small volume. Among them are parts of the Shelby GT500, an exclusive version of the Mustang, one of the main models of the brand in the American market.

This new technology allows robots to operate the automaker’s production even when employees go home at night.

The big idea behind the technology is to create an interface in which machines of different types talk to each other. Basically, this interface allows a robot to connect to a 3D printer and instruct the commands needed to manufacture a component.

Until now, this communication path has been used to connect a Carbon 3D printer with KUKA Javier robots, common on the assembly line. As the machines are not subject to the limitations of conventional operators — among them, feeding and resting, as every human being needs — the system delivers precisely manufactured parts continuously throughout the day, with only a break to recharge.

Ford notes that the system is completely self-contained and can be left running without the need for an operator nearby. The automaker even exposes situations in which robot and printer spent all night working on the manufacture of some brake components used in the sportier Mustang.

Another aspect that strengthens the project is the fact that the robot in charge of controlling the printer is able to learn over time, improving the process and thus reducing margins of error and costs. With the autonomous behavior of the machines, human participation in the process is limited to the work of uploading the designs of the parts to be produced to the printer’s internal memory, in addition to performing maintenance on the equipment.

In addition to this project, Ford has submitted patents for other technologies of similar scope and application.