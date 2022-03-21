Fortnite removes ability to build in its new update

Fortnite It wasn’t the first successful battle royale, but it is the game that currently dominates the genre. However, one of its most unique mechanics compared to other options will now be temporarily removed: the ability to build during matches.

The change comes with the update for Chapter 3 of Season 2: Resistance. In place of the ability to build buildings to protect themselves, players will now have something called an Overshield, a second shield that goes over their original shield.

The idea of ​​Epic Games with this update in Fortnite is to make players focus more on the battle, but it makes clear in its update text that the mechanic will eventually return:

“All battle, no construction. Construction has been eliminated. It’s up to the Resistance to get it back. Join your squad and help The Seven reveal the Imagined Order’s nefarious plan.”

Players especially fans of building need not despair either. You can still use the mechanics in arena modes and competitive playlists. While Epic Games tries to bring some plot to Fortniteit looks like the build will switch back to the other modes in some next update.

Chapter 3, of course, also brings new customization items, which include a skin for Dr. Strange. at the pace that Fortnite been making their collaborations, it was already expected that any new Marvel movie gets skins in the game.