Fortnite: see all the news from Chapter 3: Season 2

The main details of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 were officially revealed this Sunday (20), promising to bring new gameplay dynamics and many additional tools. With the theme of “Endurance”, the update includes major changes and comes with a totally different proposal, but without losing the proposal of intensity of the battle royale.

Check out the main news implemented in the new season of the Epic game below:

goodbye to buildings

Considered the great new mechanic of the season, the absence of buildings will force battle royale participants to find new forms of protection. Elevations have been replaced by the individual Overshield feature, which will give users additional life and allow for greater stamina, being a rechargeable system and the first port to deal real damage.

Improvements in movement

With the new Fortnite cycle, players will be able to move around the Island more fluidly, incorporating parkour elements to seek out fatal approaches against enemies. Thus, it will be possible to use the dash style “dash” – it also opens doors abruptly – and climb edges of high terrain.

Resistance Equipment

The arrival of the Resistance brings a series of new equipment. Funding by Barras is back, and with it the opportunity to make donations to rescue a Light Turret or a Heavy Turret to wear down heavy vehicles, and the Armored Battle Bus, powerful with Chonkers tires, Rail Cleaners and turrets on the upper portion. .

Additionally, nearly twenty weapons make their way into Fortnite’s arsenal, including Exotic gear and gadgets. For their expeditions into the zones, guerrillas will have at their disposal a high-powered Combat SMG, an Attacking Burst Rifle with custom scope, a Revolver with Thermal Aim, and more, in addition to some key returns from Chapter 3: Season 1.

Machinery and artillery

Resistance and OI military bases can be discovered at various locations on the map, offering an additional challenge for players who wish to traverse them. To find the camps, simply identify Airships, Titans, Guards and Siege Cannons, Armored Battle Bus, Sentinels and Turrets.

Like the threats on land, the OI airships will also be reachable and will provide various types of loot for those who dare to invade them. As they are attached to the ground by Ziplines, just use them to reach the top of the airship, following the same path or enabling Siege Cannons to return to the ground.

The OI Titan’s Tank appears as one of the great novelties of the update and provides more conditions of use for fans of ranged combat. With the vehicle, different shooting functions will be activated, allowing one player to control the tank and another to take command of the machine gun turret.

And in case the vehicle suffers serious damage, the Repair Blowtorch will be a hand on the wheel to repair problems in all types of compromised automobile. So it’s important to always keep the tool fueled and keep an eye out for nearby Bombs, as you never know when danger will be near.

Battle Pass with many characters

The Chapter 3: Season 2 Battle Pass will add customization to the Omniblade Pickaxe. Weekly, Epic Games will release OmniBlade Tasks, awarding OmniChips as a reward for completing them and allowing them to be exchanged for blades, guards, colors, and sounds.

Discover below all the character skins that can also be obtained with the Battle Pass:

Doctor Strange

Tsuki — 2.0

Arming Shrapnel

imaginary

Nora Knockout

The Origin

eris

thief

General settings

Finally, the Season Update will feature improvements to first-shot accuracy mechanics and competitive adjustments, such as removing Remote Explosives and Shockwave Grenades, and increasing Storm Surge damage range.

Chapter 3: Fortnite Season 2 trailer

The new season of Fortnite, titled “Resistance”, was revealed through a cinematic trailer, where it is possible to observe the new characters and movement mechanics. Click here to watch the full video and learn a little more about the battle royale’s groundbreaking events.