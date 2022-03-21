Ghostwire: Tokyo and Kirby Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

Ghostwire: Tokyo and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are the highlights of this week’s releases. The first is a supernatural version of Tokyo infested with monsters, while the second features the adventures of Nintendo’s gluttonous character in a strange world similar to our own. They are joined by the eccentric roleplaying session of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the farming adventures of Rune Factory 5 and the touching story of A Memoir Blue. Learn all about the week’s releases, such as date, price and platforms they’re available on.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio of Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a mix of first-person action and supernatural combat. The game begins when a mysterious prophet causes almost the entire population of Tokyo, Japan, to disappear. In the role of Akito, one of the last survivors of the city, players will have to team up with a spectral being called KK to gain an arsenal of abilities to face Yokais, demonic and monstrous creatures. On PS5 the DualSense joystick is used so that each of Akito’s special abilities has a unique tactile response.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$ 299.90 and for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for R$ 209. On PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) and on the Epic Games Store it is also possible to download a free prologue that tells events prior to the game with its own visual novel style gameplay.

Kirby’s new adventure on Nintendo Switch takes the character to the ruins of an ancient civilization much like our real world. The game’s gameplay allows you to move Kirby around in 3D, similar to Super Mario 3D World, in addition to using his traditional copy ability to swallow enemies and absorb their abilities. New to this game is the “Mouthful” mode in which Kirby takes the shape of a real-world object, such as a car or a soda machine, and uses it in unusual ways.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available for Nintendo Switch for R$ 299 and a demo can be downloaded for free from the console’s eShop.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – March 25 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

This spin-off of the Borderlands series focuses on the character Tiny Tina, who is the guide in a bizarre tabletop RPG that mixes weapons, magic and dragons. Based on the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep, players will create a character who will be the “Boss of Fate”, the chosen one to face the Dragon Lord and free the Wonderlands. The gameplay is still in FPS, with shots and spells, as well as classes for your character that lead to specific skills. The game features online co-op multiplayer for up to 4 people with cross-play support across all platforms.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store for R$299.90 and for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S for R$349.90.

Rune Factory 5 – March 22 – SW

The series derived from the classic Harvest Moon with a hint of RPG and adventure reaches its fifth chapter with some new features. Players this time will move to the village of Rigbarth and will have to discover the cause of strange events that have shaken the runes that govern the balance between human race and nature. Just like in Harvest Moon, users can plant crops, care for animals on their land, form friendships in the village and even get married. When they are well equipped, they can then explore the world, fight in battles and even tame monsters to help with their crops. Rune Factory 5 is available for Nintendo Switch for R$249.95.

A Memoir Blue – March 24 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

The newest game from developer Annapurna Interactive, known for titles like Outer Wilds and Sayonara Wild Hearts, delves into a deep story about the childhood of a champion swimmer named Miriam and her relationship with her mother. The game does not use dialogue or narration to tell its story. Players know more details only through elements such as music and the characters’ body language, represented by hand-drawn 2D visuals.

