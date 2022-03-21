Government of Argentina makes official increase in withholdings on oil and bran…

The Argentine government made official, this Saturday, March 19, the increase in withholdings on exports of soybean meal and oil to 33%, the same value placed on the grain. According to a statement from Casa Rosada, this should be a temporary measure and only last until December 31 this year.

The decree reinforces that the measure seeks to guarantee the permanence of a greater volume of products to supply the domestic market, in an attempt to “mitigate the impact of the current situation” and control, at least in part, the force of inflation.

A calculation made by the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange shows that the increase in taxation would bring about a revenue surplus of around US$ 425 million, a volume that will be destined, still according to the government, to “guarantee policies that contribute to avoiding a additional cost in the price of food for the population in general, especially for lower-income sectors”.

Dissatisfied, the sector is already against the increase in rates, since there was a commitment by the Argentine Minister of Agriculture, Julián Dominguez, that withholdings would not be high, in addition to the producers already suffering from the severe losses caused by the drought.

Thus, the Rural Society of Jesús María (SRJM) suggested that producers who sell grains present a protest note against the movement in retentions, as this would have no “legal basis”. Previously, the institution had already filed in Federal Court, with the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), a request alleging this “lack of legal support” for the collection of export duties.

“We see our property rights illegitimately affected because the amount that is settled and paid to us is significantly depreciated by the incidence of export tariffs that are unconstitutional for lack of sufficient legal basis (…) For this reason, we wish to express disagreement with the payment of these export rights, expressly reserving the timely exercise of all legal rights and actions, whether judicial, extrajudicial and/or administrative, which may correspond to the purpose of reviewing, modifying and/or canceling the amount settled for that concept and/or the scope of the amounts paid to the company for the sale of the cereal”, informs the note from SRJM.

This Monday morning, soybean oil futures lead the complex highs on the Chicago Stock Exchange, followed by bran and grain. The approval of the increase in retentions in Argentina on soybean oil and meal may limit, at least initially, the supply of Argentine by-products in the international market, in a context where this supply is already quite tight.

With information from Infocampo.