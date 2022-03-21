Gran Turismo 7 sinks on Metacritic • Eurogamer.pt

The reception of the seventh incursion in the Gran Turismo series was excellent, but shortly after its release players were faced with aggressive microtransactions, and with update 1.07 things got even more intense.

These issues around microtransactions are reflected in the ratings that players are giving Gran Turismo 7 on Metacritic, which is currently Sony’s lowest-rated game to date.

At the moment it has an average of 2.2, with 4486 reviews by users, contrasting with the average of 87 obtained by the reviews of the specialized press that did not have access to the practices that would be implemented to GT7 in terms of microtransactions.

Kazunori Yamauchi has already come in a way to justify the microtransactions implemented in GT7, in response to online demonstrations by fans.