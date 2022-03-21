Gran Turismo 7: the 10 fastest cars in the game and how much they cost

Find out which are the fastest models to detonate on the tracks

The traditional racing simulator franchise from Polyphony Digital is known for its vast catalog of cars. With more than 400 vehicles, Gran Turismo 7always has its stars, those cars that stand out, whether for their speed or beauty.

Here, we’ll list the ten cars considered the fastest in Gran Turismo 7 and their in-game values.

Jaguar VGT Coupe (1,019 hp)

Costing 1 million credits, the Jaguar VGT Coupe can be purchased from the UK/Europe section. It was created as a concept car especially for the Vision Gran Turismo project. This model was presented in Gran Turismo Sport.

Jaguar VGT Roadster (1,019 hp)

Costing 1 million credits, the Jaguar VGT Roadster can be purchased from the UK/Europe section. The VGT Roadster is also a concept car created for Vision Gran Turismo. It has many similarities with the Coupe model. This is his first appearance in the Gran Turismo franchise.



SRT Tomahawk S VGT (1,021 hp)

Found in the United States/America section, the SRT Tomahawk S VGT model can be purchased for 1 million credits. Although there are faster cars, this model stands out for its design and beauty.

FXX K ’14 (1,049 HP)

With a hefty price tag, Ferrari’s FXX K ’14 model costs 3.6 million credits. Being a Ferrari, this is one of the car models that most attracts the attention of many players. It is the debut of this car in Gran Turismo.

Porsche VGT (1,114 hp)



In the Germany/Europe section, for 1 million credits, you can purchase the Porsche VGT. In addition to a fast car, the German concept car has a design to stand out and has an electric motor.

McLaren VGT (1,150 HP)

A McLaren will always be a McLaren. Costing a mere 1 million credits in the UK/Europe section, the design lines of this machine are reminiscent of Formula 1 cars, in addition to bringing the brand’s classic colors.

SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT (1,470 hp)

Equipped with a 7,000 cc engine, the SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT is an example of a car that combines speed and strong design. A light and powerful car that, although it appeared in Gran Turismo 6, still lives in the players’ imagination. You can find it in the United States/America section for 1 million credits.

Bugatti VGT (1,649 hp)

The beautiful Bugatti VGT is one of the gems of Gran Turismo. If you have to spend your hard-earned credits on just one car, this might be the most suitable option. You can find it in the France/Europe section for 1 million credits.

Jaguar VGT SV (1,903 hp)

By spending 1 million credits in the UK/Europe section, you can acquire one of the wildcats from Gran Turismo 7. With the brand’s striking design, the Jaguar VGT SV is a difficult car to master, but it has the potential to win well. high.

SRT Tomahawk X VGT (2,623 hp)

Sold for 1 million credits in the US/America section, Dodge has the fastest car in the game. With a powerful 7,000 cc engine and a torque of 11,300 rpm, the SRT Tomahawk X VGT model is definitely one of the great champions.

Gran Turismo 7 is available for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. And be sure to read our review of the game.

