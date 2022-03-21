Great achievement, sad irony – 03/20/2022 – Ana Cristina Rosa

Born in Burkina Faso, Africa, the architect and social activist Francis Kéré grew up knowing that what matters is people and that education transforms. Talented, he converted this perception into sustainable, contemporary architectural projects committed to social justice. That’s how six days ago he became the first black person to win the Pritzker Prize, considered the Nobel of architecture.

Recognized worldwide for “empowering and transforming” underserved communities, he was described in the Pritzker press release as someone who “works to improve the lives and experiences of countless citizens (…)”. In addition to Africa, Kéré has works in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

Not bad for the son of the chief of a village where he was the first to attend school. At age 19, on a carpentry scholarship, he moved to Berlin, where he learned to make roofs and furniture by day, and attended classes at night. Another scholarship, this time at the prestigious Technische Universität Berlin, secured graduation. “We have to fight to create the quality we need to improve people’s lives”, says Francis Kéré.

For those who live in Brazil, where the housing deficit is estimated at around 6 million units, the architect’s reasoning also seems worthy of an award. Especially considering that precarious housing conditions can be decisive in shortening lives.

In this context, it is a sad irony that Kéré’s announcement as a Pritzker winner for “his commitment to social justice and the intelligent use of local materials to respond to the natural climate” took place on the 15th, the date on which completed one month since the tragedy that killed at least 233 people in Petrópolis, most of them poor, many black and brown, drowned or buried in mud because they lived in risky areas, without urban planning or attention to sustainability