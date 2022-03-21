Health Tips for Men You Shouldn’t Ignore

the industry of beauty is almost entirely geared towards the female audience, and there is still a certain taboo in relation to men who take care of themselves. But know that it doesn’t have to be that way. Although the beauty industry is often cruel to the female audience and demands perfect, luminous and rested skin, we have to take into account that we always have creams, cosmetics and makeup available to help us look more presentable.

already the men They end up suffering just the opposite. Some of them would even like to have a less tired look, less marked dark circles and a more luminous skin, but wearing makeup is not an option and they don’t even know where to start taking care of themselves.

So today we bring you some interesting cosmetics that can bring many results without making the man end up using concealer, foundation and 3 different types of compact powders on his face.

Vitamin C

Many people think that vitamin C is only useful for preventing colds, but the truth is that it is also excellent for having a glowing skin and even helps to reduce dark circles under the eyes. While for immunity we use vitamin C in the form of pills, to improve the skin the most suitable are creams that contain this substance. Men can find them at any drugstore and it doesn’t have to be anything specific to men’s skin. The traditional creams that women use will also work.

skin cleaning

Many men only have one item in their shower stall: a soap. And they use this soap for everything: body, face and even hair. Many of them even wash their face only with water, but this is wrong. If you’re looking to take better care of yourself and look better, it’s worth investing in a good soap specifically for your face, and preferably one that’s specific to your skin type. But, if this information is something too difficult for you, bet on one for all skin types.

Exercise and stay hydrated

Water is essential for maintaining beautiful skin. Often, men end up worrying about their weight and go to the gym, practice weight training, but end up neglecting the essential: hydration. In addition, when exercising daily, the skin can end up getting irritated due to friction, so this care becomes even greater.

First of all, start drinking water. Insert into your routine the habit of drinking at least 3 liters of water daily. If you are the type who was not used to drinking water, this attitude alone can rejuvenate you a few years. Also, to help with gym irritation, you can apply some moisturizing creams to both your face and body.

Seek expert help

Some men are prone to acne and end up with all over the skin. In this case, the best thing to do is look for a dermatologist who will give you treatments suitable for your skin and will even help you solve problems such as dark circles and tired looking.

Gone are the days when only women sought acid treatment, skin cleansers, creams and botox. Today the offices are already full of men who want to take care of themselves.