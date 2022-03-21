Kiev shopping mall bombing leaves one dead

At least one person was killed when Russian forces bombed a shopping center in Kiev on Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

A huge explosion rocked the city at the time of the attack and caused fires among the rubble of the Retroville mall, AFP journalists said.

“One death so far,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via Telegram.

Firefighters work at an attacked shopping mall in Podilskyi district Image: Reproduction/Twitter – Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

“Enemy bombing” ignited a mall fire in the northwest Podilsky district and set several cars on fire, emergency services said on Facebook.

Security camera footage released by these services showed a massive explosion and a plume of smoke followed by several smaller explosions.

Firefighters pulled a man out of the rubble, according to another video posted by emergency services.

Image: Art/UOL

The military cordoned off the area and asked journalists to move away for fear that there might be other explosives.

Residents of a residential building whose windows were shattered by the blast reported seeing mobile rocket launchers near the mall several days earlier.