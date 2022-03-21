Know what it is, symptoms and if it affects pregnancy

A lot of pain during and between menstrual cycles, or when defecating and urinating or during sexual intercourse: the source of so much discomfort can be the chronic inflammatory reaction that endometriosis causes. Defined as the presence of cells from the tissue that lines the uterus outside the uterus, this disease can take up to 7 years to be diagnosed.

Considered the second most frequent gynecological disease among women, it affects 10% to 15% of them during their reproductive age, and can appear as early as adolescence. The causes of the disease are not fully understood, but there is evidence that it results from environmental and genetic factors, among others.

Endometriosis is considered a chronic progressive disease, therefore, it has no cure. This is the reason why experts say that the earlier the diagnosis and treatment is made, the greater the chances of controlling the disease. Therapeutic strategies are based on medication, lifestyle changes, and surgery, and have high rates of problem solving.

What is endometriosis?

It is defined as a disease of inflammatory origin caused by endometrial cells (the tissue that covers the uterus) that, instead of being expelled during the menstrual period, move in the opposite direction, that is, out of the uterus, fall into the uterus. ovaries or in the abdominal cavity, and can cause bleeding and pain, as well as difficulty getting pregnant.

Endometriosis symptoms

They vary from person to person, and may not even manifest themselves (they are asymptomatic). When they are present, the main ones are chronic pelvic pain and reduced fertility, but the following conditions can also be observed:

Pain during and between periods

chronic pelvic pain

Pain during sexual intercourse

Pain when defecating

Pain when urinating

Pain in legs, back and chest

Tiredness

depression or anxiety

Nausea and abdominal bloating

Difficulty getting pregnant

Causes of endometriosis

To date, the origin of this disease is not fully understood, but there are hypotheses that it is related to various environmental factors (such as stress) and genetics, as well as seems to result from the following conditions:

Menstrual reflux (retrograde menstruation): the woman menstruates and blood flows back through the abdominal cavity

Presence of immunological changes

Can gaining weight be considered a symptom of the disease?

According to gynecologist and obstetrician Fernanda Schier de Fraga, professor at the School of Medicine at PUC-PRgaining weight is not a characteristic symptom of endometriosis.

“Nevertheless, inflammation in the abdomen region can lead to stuffing area, which is sometimes interpreted as an increase in abdominal circumference”, concludes the specialist.

Are there different types of endometriosis?

Yes. “When the disease is more advanced, it can infiltrate deeply into the ovaries, intestines and even the bladder, which leads to more serious symptoms, such as intestinal and urinary bleeding and even intestinal obstruction”, says Juliane Dornelas, master and doctor in gynecology from the UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba).

In these situations, the endometriosis will be classified according to the regions in which the tissue has advanced. Check out:

adenomyosis – invasion of the uterus muscle;

– invasion of the uterus muscle; endometrioma – ovarian involvement;

– ovarian involvement; endometriosis deep – the most affected part is the bowel, bladder and pelvic floor ligaments.

Can you get pregnant with endometriosis?

Yes. Despite this, the difficulty in getting pregnant may be present and is related to anatomical changes resulting from the typical adhesions of the disease and the inflammation it causes in the abdominal cavity.

The good news is that, in 50% to 70% of cases, it is possible to get pregnant spontaneously (the chance of needing medical help for this purpose is 30% to 50%, especially in cases of advanced disease). In these situations, the options are assisted reproduction or surgery.

How is endometriosis diagnosed?

At the time of the appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, take your health history and perform the gynecological exam. A good part of the specialists affirms that it is possible to make the diagnosis only with these data because the symptoms of endometriosis are quite characteristic and therefore it would be clinical.

Other professionals believe that these data are not enough and that imaging tests can be great allies. In such casesthey request a mapping of endometriosiswhich is done by means of ultrasound transvaginal specialist (not the same routine exam) and MRI of the pelvis.

How is endometriosis treated?

It is personalized and is based on three pillars: medication, lifestyle changes (physical activity and diets) and surgery.

Such as endometriosis It is a chronic disease, that is, it has no cure, the objective of clinical drug treatment is to control its progression, relieving the pelvic pain associated with it. It is considered effective, with success rates of 80% and 100% improvement, in addition to symptom-free periods (up to 2 years). For this purpose, the following drugs may be indicated:

Analgesics

progestins

Combined oral contraceptives

Gestrinone

Danazol

agonists of GnRH

Psychotherapy, physical therapy and nutritional counseling (diet with plenty of anti-inflammatory foods) can also be helpful.

“It is worth mentioning that the treatment of endometriosis varies according to the intensity and intention of becoming pregnant. For couples who wish to have children, surgery is usually the best indication, as evidence points to an improvement in fertility. The most common option is not to treat the endometriosis. endometriosis and, yes, use some method of assisted reproduction, such as in vitro fertilization”, considers Michele Panzan, specialist at Huntington Reproductive Medicine, a reference clinic in assisted reproduction.

“As each case has a different development, it is essential to look for an assisted reproduction specialist and see what the best option is.”

When is surgery indicated?

For one-third of patients, drug treatment does not lead to the expected result and/or has adverse effects that impair quality of life. For these, surgery will be the best treatment option, which is also indicated in the following situations:

severe cases – with impairment of bowel function, urinary tract (especially with risk of stenosis) or large cyst (cyst larger than 8 cm), even if there is no complaint of pain;

– with impairment of bowel function, urinary tract (especially with risk of stenosis) or large cyst (cyst larger than 8 cm), even if there is no complaint of pain; intense pain – dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, dyschesia, dysuria, low back pain or chronic pelvic pain.

– dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, dyschesia, dysuria, low back pain or chronic pelvic pain. Difficulty getting pregnant – in non-serious patients

What to Expect from Endometriosis Surgery?

The procedure must be performed in a hospital environment and it is preferable to opt for minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopy. The anesthesia used is the general type.

The practice promotes the complete removal of lesions with less risk of trauma to the surrounding tissues and sometimes requires the help of other specialists such as urologists and coloproctologists.

In most cases, the patient can return to activities after 15 days (depending on her profession).

Can Endometriosis Come Back After Surgery?

Yes. The objective of the surgical intervention is the resumption of quality of life with the absence of colic and pain during sexual intercourse. In most cases, the result is satisfactory. But there is a possibility that the disease will return in the future.

Is endometriosis curable?

Do not. THE endometriosis It is a chronic progressive disease. Therefore, the earlier the diagnosis is made, the greater the chances of controlling symptoms and disease.

Sources

Fernanda Schier from Fragagynecologist, obstetrician and professor at the School of Medicine of PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); juliane Dornelasmaster and doctor in gynecology from UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba) and coordinator of laparoscopy at the University Hospital Lauro Wanderlei, from UFPB, which integrates the network Ebserh (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services); Michele Panzanspecialist at Huntington Reproductive Medicine, a reference clinic in assisted reproduction in Brazil. Medical review: Fernanda Schier from Fraga.

