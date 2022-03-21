know who should continue to wear protective masks

Photo: Raquel Portugal/Fiocruz





At least ten states, including Espírito Santo, in addition to the Federal District, have already relaxed the use of masks against covid-19 in closed places. Experts, however, argue that some groups should continue to use the protection item.

In Espírito Santo, as of this Monday (20), the population of all municipalities will no longer be required to wear masks in open environments. THE restriction was valid only for Cachoeiro de Itapemirimin the south of the state, which, however, will migrate from moderate to low risk as of this Monday.

However, only in the 12 cities located in the micro-regions classified as very low risk – Southwest Serrana and Central Serrana – the population is allowed not to wear masks indoors. The restriction continues in the remaining 66 municipalities.

The cities in Espírito Santo where the use of masks is no longer mandatory, regardless of the environment, are: Afonso Cláudio, Brejetuba, Conceição do Castelo, Domingos Martins, Itaguaçu, Itarana, Laranja da Terra, Marechal Floriano, Santa Leopoldina, Santa Maria de Jetibá, Santa Teresa and Venda Nova do Imigrante.

Abandoning the mask requires caution, expert warns

Intensivist doctor Rodrigo Bresani says that the release of the use of masks was only possible due to the advance of vaccination in Brazil. He warns, however, that even with a good portion of society vaccinated, including the second dose, it is necessary to evaluate the cases individually.

“For some risk groups, especially elderly patients, immunosuppressed for various reasons, cancer patients, or patients with chronic diseases, we need to be very attentive. Regardless of this new standard [que libera o uso em locais fechados]the orientation for these patients is, obviously, to continue taking care of themselves”, says Bresani.

The doctor also explains that the use of the protection item is essential for those who, for example, have a family member with a chronic disease or elderly person because, if they do not protect themselves, they will be putting that family member at risk.

“These patients, without a shadow of a doubt, must continue to protect themselves. This, of course, assuming that they are already vaccinated, with a second, third dose, but they must continue to use masks indoors and also outdoors. This care should be perpetuated in the coming year and especially now, when we are seeing an increase in the number of cases and deaths in Europe, because of a new strain. And this is apparently already arriving in Brazil, so we have to be careful”, reinforces Bresani.

People with comorbidities, in addition to those who have not yet taken the vaccine against covid-19, should continue to wear masks. Among the comorbidities are hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The immunosuppressed are those who have a disease that affects the immune system, reducing its ability to respond, as is the case with cancer, HIV, transplant patients and others.

On the 11th, when he announced the situations in which the use of masks would no longer be mandatory in Espírito Santo, Governor Renato Casagrande highlighted that the people who show any symptoms of covid-19 should continue using the equipment.

“People with any symptoms or virus should wear masks and be tested. Health professionals, for example, are recommended to continue using masks. In these cases, we have specific rules for that,” Casagrande said at the time.

The governor of Espírito Santo also reinforced that people who do not feel comfortable and safe to stop using masks should continue using the equipment.

“If you think you should wear a mask, use it. It’s a culture, a piece of equipment used in many countries around the world. We’ve also started to wear masks to make people feel safer,” he said.

READ TOO:

>> No mask and events released: see the rules in cities at very low risk in ES

>> Why did the government of ES allow the use of a mask? Understand the new rules

>> Use of masks in schools: what changes from now on in ES

With information from Agência Brasil