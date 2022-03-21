Kremlin warns European embargo on Russian oil will affect ‘the whole world’ – News

Russia said on Monday (21) that a possible European Union embargo on Russian oil would affect “the whole world”, on the same day that the bloc’s countries meet to examine new sanctions against Moscow.

“Such an embargo would have a very serious influence on the world oil market, a negative influence on the European energy market. But the Americans will not lose anything, of course, they will feel much better than the Europeans”, said the spokesman. Kremlin voice, Dmitri Peskov. “This is a decision that would affect the whole world,” he added at a news conference.





The European Union’s foreign and defense ministers are due to debate new sanctions against Moscow on Monday.

The EU has already adopted several sanctions packages since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, targeting companies, banks, senior officials and oligarchs, as well as banning the export of products to Russia.

So far, European imports of Russian gas or oil have not been affected by the reprisals, which would come at a high cost for Europeans, who are largely dependent on Russian hydrocarbons.







