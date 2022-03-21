Long naps could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s, study says

A new study suggests that taking very long naps during the day could be an indicator of Alzheimer’s. That is, it may be an early symptom and not a cause of neurodegenerative disease.

The study involved analyzing 1,000 participants over several years.





Some previous studies point out that naps can impact mood, alertness, and performance on mental tasks. However, a new study suggests that long naps taken during the day may be associated with an increased likelihood of developing mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's.

With this, the researchers propose that daytime naps that are too long may be an early sign of Alzheimer's, rather than being one of the causes, as previously mentioned.

It could be a sign of accelerated aging. The main sign of decline is that if you don't take a nap and you notice that you start to get more sleepy during the day, it could be a sign of declining cognitive health.

Said Yue Leng, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco.

Study interprets naps as a symptom rather than a cause of Alzheimer's

Over 14 years, the scientists analyzed more than 1,401 people, with an average age of 81 years. Every year, the participants wore a watch-like device, which served to track their mobility. For the purposes of the study, each prolonged period of inactivity from 9 am to 7 pm was interpreted as a nap.

In addition, annually, participants were also subjected to tests to assess cognition. At baseline, 76% of participants had no cognitive impairment, 20% had mild cognitive impairment, and 4% had Alzheimer's disease.

For participants who did not develop any cognitive impairment, the daily nap increased by an average of 11 minutes per year. This number doubled when the scientists looked at participants with mild cognitive impairment – ​​24 minutes. In turn, it nearly tripled to a total of 68 minutes after an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Therefore, participants who slept more than an hour a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's than those who slept less than an hour a day. Furthermore, participants who slept at least once a day had a 40% higher risk of developing the disease than those who slept less than once a day.

According to the researchers, unusual sleep patterns, insomnia and poor quality of sleep at night are common problems in people with dementia. The latest studies have shown that the siesta link remains, even when nighttime sleep is considered. Therefore, according to Leng, "this suggests that the role of the daytime nap is important in its own right."

So the authors suggest that feeling increasingly sleepy during the day could be an early sign that changes are underway in the brain that could be an indicator of dementia.

The study was published in Alzheimer's and Dementia.

