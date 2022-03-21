Luiz Vianna Sobrinho: Data medicine challenges the SUS

Forty years of technological transformations have changed the face of medicine. Use of data and evidence has become ubiquitous. Market takes advantage of them to control and accumulate profits. Will it be possible to rescue them, using them in favor of the common?

In an interview with the Fiocruz Center for Strategic Studies (CEE), the doctor and researcher Luiz Vianna Sobrinho, launched an urgent provocation to those who fight for SUS and its advancement. He suggests that health reform advocates turn their eyes to Data Medicine. She will be increasingly omnipresent in Health activities, thinks Vianna. It has to be disputed. In the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, the SUS should recover it in favor of Health and Brazilians – and not corporations. “It is very important that health thinking itself takes advantage of technological changes in favor of a collective good, because the market has dominated high-tech medicine”, he summarizes.

To clarify his point of view, Vianna traces a historical panorama from the last decades of the 20th century, when technology – and the economy – started to relate in a much more intense way with medicine. During this same period, the SUS was conceived. “At birth, he embraces, in a historic moment, the ideas of the Declaration of Alma Ata [adotada em 1978, após conferência da OMS no Cazaquistão] and wisely prioritizes primary care as a political project, a project of great social reform, understanding health as a great opportunity for social reform, as a true revolution of social transformations.”

But, for Vianna, the criticism of biomedicine and scientism – correct from the political point of view – ended up removing scientific rationalities and practices linked to high technology from the field of concerns of those who fought for the creation of the SUS at that time. “It’s really a strong political proposal, but there’s not such a strong scientific proposal at the same time,” he explains. Sanitary thinking ended up rejecting high-tech medicine and handed it over to the market – which took advantage of it financially. “The development of medical sciences, considered technologies hard linked to hospital care and tertiary medicine, it was practically dominated by the market and with that it took the entire medical class”, Vianna continues.

The changes in medicine also converged to the commodification of health, the professor teaches in the interview. Technological transformations at the end of the 20th century led to a significant paradigm shift: if previously individual medical knowledge was the most important, over the years it has given way to scientific evidence that emerges from the analysis of large populations, biostatistics. The disease, the patient and their particular symptoms are out of focus, and the importance of Information. “The disease becomes information, the risk becomes information, the trend becomes information. And this information is something that is diffuse, not exactly in the patient’s biological body.”

To see the importance of this trend, it is enough to consider the pandemic: is it preferable for a doctor to prescribe drugs such as chloroquine, based only on their individual knowledge and treatment of their patients, or to analyze and consider the scientific research that has proven their ineffectiveness? But under the aegis of neoliberalism, evidence-based medicine and information and data technologies took traulieuris paths. “Just as the biological medical part of health can be reduced or transformed into the full objectivity of data, so can its financial part.” The data are now used not only to find better treatments, but on behalf of clinical-financial management – and profit. “There has been talk of value based medicinewhich is the delivery of better results for a lower price”, reveals Vianna.

Will it be possible to rescue data medicine from the hands of the market? The SUS cannot afford to miss out on this fourth revolution, as it did in the 1990s, during the technological and electronics revolution, with the arrival of hard technology, says the researcher. “The SUS has to find a way to occupy this space that the market has been occupying since early on”, he argues. Private medicine is steps ahead, and is already building data capitalism structures and using algorithms for profit production. According to him, a health iFood. “Those who think about the reform of the reform have to be attentive to use the moment to develop a health policy that embraces the information revolution, but with the vision of the community, with the vision that guides the Unified Health System”, he concludes. But how? “My mission is to provoke the debate for this”, stated Vianna in an informal conversation with Other Health.

